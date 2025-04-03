"Throw on the Superman cape": Former NFL QB sheds light on Cam Ward's path to pros

Mark Sanchez seems to be a fan of Miami's Cam Ward, although the former NFL quarterback believes that the Hurricanes signal-caller still has a lot to prove once he enters the pros. Here's what Sanchez said on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday.

"Can we teach this guy, and mold this guy and trust our coaches that we have to get him to go 15-play drives, multiple third-down conversions, taking easy checkdowns and when it's time to go on the phone boot, throw on the Superman cape and come back out and go be Cam Ward and make the crazy falling away, you know, sidearm whatever, end of traffic in between two defenders throw on fourth down to win the game, great then go ahead and do it," Sanchez said.

Cam Ward is the favorite to be the first pick of the upcoming draft to the Tennessee Titans, who hold the coveted pick. According to Fox Sports, the Miami Hurricanes star has odds of -1200 to become the first overall pick of the upcoming draft.

Cam Ward's message to Tennessee Titans GM during Miami's Pro Day

During Miami's pro day in late March, the soon-to-be NFL signal-caller left the following message for Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi through reporters:

"(I told them) 'I'm solidifying it today,'" Ward said. "They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see. But at the end of the day ... I'm going to be happy whatever team I go to. I'm just trying to play football."

Cam Ward has had a long road on his way to becoming the favorite for the NFL draft's first pick. He first spent two seasons at Incarnate World before moving to Washington State, where he also spent two seasons. He finished his career with one final season at Miami, where he became a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Ward skipped the NFL combine, instead choosing to participate in Miami's pro day, knowing there would be plenty of eyes following him. This was reportedly done with the desire of helping get attention for his fellow Hurricanes.

