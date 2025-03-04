“Tickets are brutal on campus”: $6.5M NIL-valued Arch Manning gets honest about parking difficulties at Texas

Arch Manning is a highly touted 5-star quarterback and part of the legendary Manning family, but his driving skills are certainly not rated on the same level as his football skills. The 19-year-old, who has a $6.5 million NIL valuation (as per On3), gave fans a glimpse into his daily life in an Instagram video featuring his father, Cooper Manning, and his grandfather, Archie Manning.

In the video on Tuesday, as part of the QB's latest NIL deal with Uber, Cooper asked:

"Arch, do you Uber to class? Because I noticed you get a lot of parking tickets. You must be driving somewhere."

Arch responded:

"Tickets are brutal around campus, so I think Uber is the way to go."

The 75-year-old Archie Manning also chipped in, saying:

"I've just been a couple blocks, but he drives a lot better than Arch did last night coming from the airport. That was the worst."

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian has high hopes for Arch Manning

Following Quinn Ewers's departure, Arch Manning is set to be the face of the Longhorns in the upcoming 2025 season. Fans and analysts have high hopes for Manning. Joining the same line, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian shared his excitement not only about Manning’s talent but also about the progress he has made in recent months.

Sarkisian believes that the time both Ewers and Manning spent together would help the teenager grow into a better player.

“I’m excited for Arch,” Sarkisian said. “I feel like his progression has been perfect. A chance for a couple years to be with Quinn and to A, learn who we are systematically. But B, just to watch how Quinn has handled things.”

The 50-year-old HC also praised Manning's leadership skills.

“We’re watching him in winter workouts and offseason stuff really becoming the leader of the team, like the quarterback has to be,” said Sarkisian.

The Manning era at Texas under the tutelage of Steve Sarkisian is much awaited by fans.

