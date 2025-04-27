“Time to turn on Brady Mode!”: Colorado staffer hypes up Shedeur Sanders following Browns move

Former Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders, once projected as a top-five pick, fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft before the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th pick. His slide surprised analysts and fans alike, as he was considered the second-best quarterback in the class.

Despite some teams seemingly telling Sanders that he is not as good a prospect as many media members made him out to be, he still has many supporters. On Saturday evening, Colorado staffer Leon D. Jackson III voiced his support for Sanders on X.

Jackson wrote,

"Time to turn on Brady Mode! We believe in you Shedeur Sanders. Let's get it!"

This comment from Jackson references Tom Brady, who is viewed by most as the greatest quarterback of all time. Similar to Sanders, Brady was not a top pick in his draft. He fell even further than Sanders. The New England Patriots picked him in the sixth round in the 2000 NFL draft.

The difference between Sanders and Brady heading into their drafts is that Brady was not expected to be a top pick. He had an unimpressive combine, so it was not a surprise that he did not get picked until late in the draft.

Can Shedeur Sanders become the starter for the Cleveland Browns next season?

It is impossible to rule out the possibility that Shedeur Sanders could become the starter in Cleveland next season at this point in the offseason. The Browns are not a team with a franchise-level QB like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. As a result, Sanders has an option to win the starting job.

However, it is far more likely that Sanders will be further down the depth chart next season. The Browns signed veteran Joe Flacco and traded for former first-round pick Kenny Pickett this offseason. They will likely compete for the starting role in Cleveland next year. Sanders will likely have a better chance heading into the 2026 season.

