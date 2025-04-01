Titans GM Mike Borgonzi left amazed by Cam Ward's hidden talents after his research on Miami star

Cam Ward is thought to be the best quarterback available in the 2025 NFL Draft. It turns out passing isn't the only thing the Miami signal-caller excels at. The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 overall pick in the order of the event, and general manager Mike Borgonzi has done his due diligence on Ward.

Borgonzi revealed some other athletic activities he learned Cam Ward indulged in as he considers taking him with the top choice.

"He's pretty much good at everything he does, from what I hear, from research," Borgonzi said Monday on "Up & Adams." "He was a good basketball player. He's actually a good golfer, which I recently learned. Good baseball player. ... He's, like, one of those guys, you know, he's a natural at things he does."

During his only season with the Hurricanes, Ward racked up several accolades. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist, Miami's first since 2002, and won the Davey O'Brien Award. Ward was a consensus first-team All-American, the ACC Player of the Year, and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

Against Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he became the all-time Division I combined touchdown leader with three passing scores. Before he relocated to Coral Gables, Cam Ward also played at Washington State and Incarnate Word.

Where will Cam Ward end up in the 2025 NFL Draft?

ESPN front office insider Mike Tannenbaum, a former professional executive himself, had Borgonzi and the Titans taking Cam Ward at the top of the draft in his most recent mock-up. He believes other off-season moves have hinted toward that selection.

"While I'm not ready to completely write off Will Levis as an NFL starter, I think there's a clear separation in talent between him and Ward," Tannenbaum wrote. "This is an easy decision for Tennessee. And the team signing tackled Dan Moore Jr. and guard Kevin Zeitler — moves that allow JC Latham to kick over to right tackle — leads me to believe that it's heading in this direction.

"Ward has a sturdy frame (especially in his lower body) at 219 pounds, and he displays outstanding pocket movement. I like how his eye level stays down the field as he moves around and avoids pressure. Last season, Ward led the country in TD passes (39) and passing plays of 20 or more yards (74)."

Matt Miller, also of ESPN, said that, from conversations he's had with sources around the league, front offices aren't sure of this year's class of quarterbacks. Taking that sentiment into account, Borgonzi and Tennessee could be skeptical of Ward.

Miller said trading the pick or drafting Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, are still possibilities.

