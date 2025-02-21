"10 bands I spent this week already": Shedeur Sanders throws shade at Cam Ward as the duo trash talks each other during practice

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are vying to be the first quarterback taken in April's NFL draft. The competition seems to be heating up as they train together, pushing one another in throwing drills while bickering back and forth.

At a recent workout at UNLV, the two bantered over who would win in a race, bringing up the idea of wagering on it before Sanders backed off.

"You scared to make some money?" Ward asked (Timestamp: 13:16). "You scared? You're the one who challenged me. ... Take your 10 bands."

"10 bands? I spent ... this week already," Sanders responded.

It won't be long before the two have that sort of money to put up if they don't already.

Why money isn't an object to Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders recently celebrated his 23rd birthday on Radio Row in New Orleans before the Super Bowl. Growing up the son of one of the NFL's most notable players, Deion Sanders, Shedeur is used to a lavish lifestyle.

Still, he was excited to see what his father would get him.

"I'm just excited to see what dad's gonna get me because I got him an AP his last birthday, so I'm just waiting on my gifts," Shedeur said. "I gave it to him early because I don't like holding gifts or holding secrets, especially if I spend all that on that."

While recording his podcast, "2Legendary," Sanders was showered with gifts from Overtime, the company for which he does the show. Overtime got him a cake shaped like a money bag with edible $100 bills and gold chains adorning it. He got a few envelopes, too, and gave insight into why what's inside meant a lot to him.

"I be nervous opening cards," Sanders said. "At this point in life, bro, I read the cards, bro. I really don't be caring what's inside no more, bro."

Sander is rounding into the next chapter in his life, which will involve being a franchise quarterback in the NFL. He views the step with an open mind and is excited for what's to come.

"I'd say my scenery is gonna change," Sanders said. "I don't think the life is gonna change because there's nothing different, you know, I couldn't do this past year that I could do now. The location's gonna change, the scenery's gonna change, the people around (me), the team I represent, the franchise I lead is gonna change."

Sanders has been mocked to a few different teams, including the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, all of whom have picks within the top 10 in the draft.

