Toledo football: Former assistant coach Craig Kuligowski suing university for over $10 million after being "wrongfully fired" 

Former Toledo Rockets assistant coach and defensive coordinator Craig Kuligowski is suing his alma mater for 'wrongful termination,' seeking damages to the tune of $10 million. He was inducted into the Rockets' Hall of Fame in 2022 and was fired in January 2023.

In the lawsuit filed at the U.S. District Court in Ohio, the former assistant claims that he was fired for being the wrong age (55) and race (white). He claims that he was replaced by a black employee who was younger than he was.

He names the university and interim senior associate vice president of human resources Bethany Ziviski, who was the chief human resources officer at the time of Kuligowski's firing from Toledo as defendants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Craig Kuligowski is being represented by Benjamin North of Binnall Law Group, PLCC based in Virginia.

Expand Tweet

Toledo fights back against Craig Kuligowski

The Toledo establishment revealed in a statement to ESPN that Craig Kuligowski was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint by a female employee of the program in 2022 after he made inappropriate comments about her outfit.

The university opened an investigation into the matter in 2022, suspending Kuligowski pending the findings of the investigations. The former defensive coordinator alleges that he was not given a chance to respond before he was terminated.

Bethany Ziviski filed a claim to have Kuligowski's lawsuit dismissed because he did not demand a 'name clearing hearing' and therefore, the foundation of his case was invalid.

After Kuligowski's wrongful termination lawsuit became public, the university responded with a statement of facts on ESPN.

"Craig Kuligowski, a former assistant football coach at The University of Toledo, was terminated for cause Jan. 14, 2023, for violating the University's non-retaliation and standards of conduct policies," Toledo said in a statement.

"UToledo is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for everyone and holds our leaders to high standards. It is imperative that all employees follow university policy and provide educational and working environments that are free from discrimination and harassment. The University will decline further comment on pending litigation."

Craig Kuligowski starred for the Toledo Rockets in 1991 as an all-conference offensive lineman before joining the staff of the program the next year, where he coached for the next 9 years before departing.

He returned to the program as an assistant coach in 2020, serving as the outside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator before he was fired in January 2023.