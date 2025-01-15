Tom Allen salary: CFB insider shares latest update on new Clemson's DC's contract

Former Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen was named the Clemson Tigers' new defensive coordinator after leading his former team to the Orange Bowl, where they lost 27-24 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Penn State the Big Ten championship game and barely missed out on the national championship game.

On Tuesday, ESPN insider Pete Thamel announced on X that Allen signed a three-year contract worth $1.9 million per year with the Tigers.

Under Allen's guidance, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 8 in scoring defense (16.5 points) and were No. 9 in terms of yards allowed (101.9 yards) nationally on their run to the Big Ten championship game against the Oregon Ducks and the Orange Bowl. Penn State's stout defense held the opposition to under 14 points in ten games during the 2024 season.

Tom Allen was named a semifinalist for the prestigious Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant coach in college football.

Tom Allen explains departure from Penn State

Tom Allen was the Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator for one season before taking the highly charged job under Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. In a statement released after the move was announced, Allen explained the reasons why he jumped ship.

"My family is very important to me and this move provides us the unique opportunity of living close to our daughters," Allen said. "Our children have made countless sacrifices throughout the years in the coaching profession and this move brings us together."

CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz revealed on X that both the family considerations and the pay bump were factors in Allen taking the Tigers' job. Allen has two daughters, Hannah and Brittney, and a son, Thomas Allen, who was a defensive analyst and analytics coordinator at Penn State. Thomas will follow his father to Clemson.

Clemson coach Swinney was full of praise for Tom Allen in a statement released on Tuesday after the appointment was made official.

“We’ve got a great football coach — and a great leader of men — coming to Clemson,” Swinney said in the school release. “He brings a ton of experience and was highly recommended by some of the best people in this business. He is obviously coming off of a great year as the defensive coordinator at Penn State, and we’re excited to welcome him as our defensive coordinator here at Clemson.”

Tom Allen has extensive coaching experience and was the Indiana Hoosiers head coach between 2017 and 2023 compiling a 33-49 record before transforming embattled Penn State coach James Franklin's Nittany Lions' defense into one of the best ones in the country.

