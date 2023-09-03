Tom Brady boasts about Michigan’s “two straight Ohio State beatdowns” in an apparent dig at former Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer

Retired NFL GOAT Tom Brady believes his alma mater, Michigan University, will contend for the national championship this year. The Wolverines kicked off their 2023 college football season on Saturday against the East Carolina Pirates, comfortably winning 30-3.

Before the start of the game, Tom Brady had a special message for his college team. Brady also took a dig at Michigan's long-time rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, while stating that the Wolverines are set to dominate the Big Ten again.

Appearing on Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff," Brady talked about how the fortunes will favor the Michigan Wolverines this year as they look to three-peat after winning back-to-back Big Ten championships in 2021 and 2022.

Brady also brought up how Michigan has gone on to defeat Ohio State in their past two meetings. Taking a dig at former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer, who never lost a game against the Wolverines during his tenure, Brady said:

"I hate to ruin this for everyone else, but this is Michigan's year. We're coming off back-to-back Big Ten titles and two straight Ohio State beatdowns - sorry, Urban."

Tom Brady also discussed how coach Jim Harbaugh has some of the best offensive talents, alongside quarterback JJ McCarthy. He also put the limelight on Michigan's record as the team with the most wins in college football history, winning over 900 games throughout the years.

Tom Brady: Michigan stats and career

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was a part of the Michigan Wolverines from 1995 to 1999. Tom Brady redshirted his first season in Michigan before going on to be the backup quarterback for Brian Griese.

Initially, when Brady arrived in Michigan, he was placed seventh in the quarterback depth chart. Brady then had to work his way up the chart and earn his spot as a starter for the Wolverines.

Tom Brady got his opportunity to shine when then-Michigan coach Lloyd Carr named him QB1 for the team in the 1998 and 1999 college football seasons, beating Drew Henson to the starting QB job.

In his first season as QB1, Tom Brady set multiple Michigan records for most pass attempts and completions in one season.

The 1998 season saw Brady rack up 4,644 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns before being picked by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL draft and etching his name as the GOAT we know him as today.

Did Urban Meyer ever lose against the Michigan Wolverines while at Ohio State?

The Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry dates back to 1897 and is considered one of the most high-octane games of the Big Ten Conference. Former coach Urban Meyer joined the team in 2011 after spending years with the Florida Gators.

Throughout his time with the Buckeyes, Meyer never lost a game against Michigan. Meyer kept a perfect 7-0 record against bitter conference rivals during his seven seasons at Ohio State.

Not only this, but Meyer also led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2014. Following his departure in 2018, Ryan Day took over as the team's coach, with the last two seasons seeing him face losses against Michigan. In 2021, Michigan won the game 42-27 and clinched the Big Ten title.

Last year, the Wolverines again emerged victorious over the Buckeyes, winning 45-23. They went on to have an incredible undefeated record of 12-0, their first undefeated regular season since 1997. Michigan defeated Purdue to win back-to-back Big Ten championships.

Now the question is, can they do it once more in 2023 and fulfill their dreams of a three-peat?