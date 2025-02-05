"Took me a while to recover": Urban Meyer recalls losing great coaches on staff amid Ryan Day's recent troubles in Ohio State

Coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes had a tremendous playoff run that resulted in a national championship win. They won the championship 34–23 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, ending the narrative that Day could not get his team ready for big games.

However, Day and the Buckeyes have lost many of the team's key members since then. They lost several players, including Hero Kanu, to the transfer portal. Additionally, they have undergone losses to their coaching staff. Most notably, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly left the team when he was offered the same job for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL.

On Wednesday's "The Triple Option," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer mulled upon what it was like to lose great assistant coaches as a head coach.

"That's reality and I've dealt with it," Meyer said. (2:55) "You know losing a great player is expected because great players are fluid, they come and go. That's the way it works you know, you get them for three years and they go to the NFL draft. When you lose a great coach. Man I'll tell you what, I lost a couple that I mean, it was kind of a sucker punch that took me a while to recover.

If you don't replace that great coach, the wear and tear on the head coach is overwhelming. We can speak to that."

Ryan Day speaks about losing Chip Kelly to the Las Vegas Raiders

Fans were disappointed when it was announced that Chip Kelly would leave the Ohio State Buckeyes after just one season. His impact was evident as the Buckeyes immediately became an offensive powerhouse. However, Ryan Day is not someone to get down on himself. Speaking to Joel Klatt on Tuesday, he discussed the positives after the coaching losses:

"The good news is we're at Ohio State. We have some really good opportunities to hire some great people and fit them with some people who are really good young coaches, really good coaches that are rising stars here in the profession, and some guys with great experience."

Day is right that Ohio State is the only school that can handle losing a top-tier head coach. The Buckeyes have a lot of pull and can lure other coordinators to them with large salaries.

