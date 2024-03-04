Top 10 college players with most bench press reps in 2024 NFL Combine ft. Jordan Jefferson

The 2024 NFL Combine started with live drills on Thursday, Feb. 29, and will run until Mar. 6, It is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This annual event has various physical tests, including bench press, where athletes attempt to lift a 225-pound (102kg) barbell as many times as possible.

Over 300 players have been invited to participate this year in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and various agility drills (225-pound bench press, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle).

Some players have captivated the gridiron world with their bench press performances in the 2024 NFL Combine.

Top 10 college players with most bench press reps in 2024 NFL Combine

Below is the list of the top 10 college players with the most bench press reps in the 2024 NFL Combine, per Pro Football Network:

#1 Jordan Jefferson (LSU, defensive tackle) recorded the most bench press reps at the 2024 NFL Combine with 34 reps.

Player Reps #2 Jared Verse (Florida State, edge) 31 #3 Tyler Davis (Clemson, defensive tackle) 29 #4 Kris Jenkins (Michigan, defensive tackle) 29 #5 Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson, defensive tackle) 29 #6 Byron Murphy II (Texas, defensive tackle) 28 #7 Tip Reiman (Illinois, tight end) 28 #8 Marcus Harris (Auburn, defensive tackle) 27 #9 Braden Fiske (Florida State, defensive tackle) 26 #10 Cedric Johnson (Ole Miss, edge) 25

Top 12 most bench press reps in the history of NFL Combine

#1 Justin Ernest (defensive tackle)

Ernest topped the list of the bench pressers in NFL combine history, and holds the bench press record with 51 reps in 1999.

Rank Name Position Reps #2 Stephen Paea Defensive Tackle 49 #3 Mike Kudla Defensive End 45 #4 Leif Larsen Defensive Tackle 45 #5 Mitch Petrus Guard 45 #6 Terna Nande Linebacker 41 #7 Margus Hunt Defensive End 38 #8 Tommy Bohanon Fullback/Special Teamer 36 #9 Joe Don Duncan Tight End 35 #10 Kevin Ellison Safety 32 #11 Chris Houston Cornerback 27 #12 Jason Boltus Quarterback 26

Why do quarterbacks rarely participate in bench press drills at NFL Combine?

There are a few reasons behind quarterbacks rarely participating in bench press drills at the NFL Combine. The primary one is that throwing drills have been designed to evaluate QBs at the Combine.

Additionally, strength and conditioning coaches for QBs generally advise avoiding the bench press due to the risk of injury. So, QBs rarely do this drill.

Nevertheless, if a player skips a drill, they will get a "DNC" on their results.

