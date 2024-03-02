College players NFL Combine results tracker for 2024 Draft: 40-times, bench presses and more

  • home icon
By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 02, 2024 22:02 IST
Clemson v South Carolina
Jeremiah Trotter Jr had a good showing at the NFL Combine

On Friday, we saw the defensive players invited to the 2024 NFL Combine compete in seven different events to showcase their abilities to scouts and general managers ahead of the draft.

With so much talent on the field, figuring out which players have stood out could prove difficult.

College Players NFL Combine Results Tracker

The NFL Combine has seven events to give us a sense of what these players can do. The seven events include the 40-yard dash, 10-yard splits, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and bench press. Below are the 10 best performers for each event:

40-Yard Dash

PlayerSchoolPositionTime (seconds)
Payton WilsonNC StateLB4.43
Dallas TurnerAlabamaEDGE4.46
Kalen DeLoachFlorida StateLB4.47
Chop RobinsonPenn StateEDGE4.48
Edgerrin CooperTexas A&MLB4.51
Trevin WallaceKentuckyLB4.51
Jordan MageeTempleLB4.55
Edefuan UlofoshioWashingtonLB4.56
Mohamed KamaraColorado StateEDGE4.57
Jared VerseFlorida StateEDGE4.58

10-Yard Split

PlayerSchoolPositionTime (Seconds)
Deantre PrinceMississippiCB1.47
Decamerion RichardsonMississippi StateCB1.48
Nehemiah PritchettAuburnCB1.49
Willie DrewVirginia StateCB1.49
DJ JamesAuburnCB1.50
Dwight McGlothernArkansasCB1.50
Daequan HardyPenn StateCB1.50
Khyree JacksonOregonCB1.50
Calen BullockUSCSafety1.51
Javon BullardGeorgiaSafety1.51

Vertical

PlayerSchoolPositionHeight (Inches)
Elijah JonesBoston CollegeCB42.5
Daequan HardyPenn StateCB42.5
Andru PhillipsKentuckyCB42.0
Tyler OwensTexas TechSafety41.0
Evan WilliamsOregonSafety40.5
Max MeltonRutgersCB40.5
Marcellas DialSouth CarolinaCB40.5
Dallas TurnerAlabamaEDGE40.5
Ryan WattsTexasCB40.5
Mike SainristilMichiganCB40.0

Broad

PlayerSchoolPositionDistance (Feet, Inches)
Jalyx HuntHouston ChristianEDGE10' 8"
Chop RobinsonPenn StateEDGE10' 8"
Edefuan UlofoshioWashingtonLB10' 8"
Javontae Jean-BaptisteNotre DameEDGE10' 7"
Jared VerseFlorida StateEDGE10' 7"
Trevin WallaceKentuckyLB10' 7"
Dallas TurnerAlabamaEDGE10' 7"
Curtis JacobsPenn StateLB10' 4"
Jordan MageeTempleLB10' 4"
Adisa IsaacPenn StateEDGE10' 3"

3-Cone

PlayerSchoolPositionTime (Seconds)
Marshawn KneelandWestern MichiganEDGE7.02
Steele ChambersOhio StateLB7.13
Jeremiah Trotter JrClemsonLB7.13
Logan LeeIowaDT7.16
Tyrice KnightUTEPLB7.25
Nelson CeasarHoustonEDGE7.30
Jared VerseFlorida StateEDGE7.31
Brandon DorlusOregonDE7.43
Eric WattsConnecticutDE7.59
Maason SmithLSUDT7.62

20-Yard Shuttle

PlayerSchoolPositionTime (Seconds)
Marshawn KneelandWestern Michigan EDGE4.18
Steele ChambersOhio StateLB4.23
Tommy EichenbergOhio StateLB4.24
Chop RobinsonPenn StateEDGE4.25
Braden FiskeFlorida StateDT4.37
Logan LeeIowa DT4.37
Tyrice KnightUTEPLB4.40
Jeremiah Trotter JrClemsonLB4.40
Jared VerseFlorida StateEDGE4.44
Nelson CeaserHoustonEDGE4.57

Bench Press

PlayerSchoolPositionReps
Jordan JeffersonLSUDT34
Jared VerseFlorida StateEDGE31
Tyler DavisClemsonDT29
Kris JenkinsMichiganDT29
Ruke OrhorhoroClemsonDT29
Byron Murphy IITexasDT28
Marcus HarrisAuburnDT27
Braden FiskeFlorida StateDT26
Xavier ThomasClemsonEDGE26
Logan LeeIowaDT25

Which College Teams Produced Standout Performances in the 2024 NFL Combine?

The college program that had a great showing from its defensive players at the 2024 NFL Combine was the Penn State Nittany Lions. They were led by Chop Robinson, who dominated in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and 20-yard shuffle. He seemingly was the only defensive player for the Nittany Lions to get into the top 10 for any of the events, but his performance was eye-popping.

Another program that stepped up throughout the 2024 NFL Combine was the Clemson Tigers. With three players within the top 10 on the bench press and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. doing well in some of the agility drills, the team had a strong showing.

Which College Teams Did Not Produce Standout Performances in the 2024 NFL Combine?

Surprisingly, one team that had few players wind up in the top 10 of any of these events was the Michigan Wolverines. The reigning national champions had two players make the top 10 in an event. Still, with the talent of the players selected for this event, it is surprising to see the lack of spots in the top 10 of the seven events on Friday.

