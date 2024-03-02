College players NFL Combine results tracker for 2024 Draft: 40-times, bench presses and more

On Friday, we saw the defensive players invited to the 2024 NFL Combine compete in seven different events to showcase their abilities to scouts and general managers ahead of the draft.

With so much talent on the field, figuring out which players have stood out could prove difficult.

College Players NFL Combine Results Tracker

The NFL Combine has seven events to give us a sense of what these players can do. The seven events include the 40-yard dash, 10-yard splits, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and bench press. Below are the 10 best performers for each event:

40-Yard Dash

Player School Position Time (seconds) Payton Wilson NC State LB 4.43 Dallas Turner Alabama EDGE 4.46 Kalen DeLoach Florida State LB 4.47 Chop Robinson Penn State EDGE 4.48 Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M LB 4.51 Trevin Wallace Kentucky LB 4.51 Jordan Magee Temple LB 4.55 Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington LB 4.56 Mohamed Kamara Colorado State EDGE 4.57 Jared Verse Florida State EDGE 4.58

10-Yard Split

Player School Position Time (Seconds) Deantre Prince Mississippi CB 1.47 Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State CB 1.48 Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn CB 1.49 Willie Drew Virginia State CB 1.49 DJ James Auburn CB 1.50 Dwight McGlothern Arkansas CB 1.50 Daequan Hardy Penn State CB 1.50 Khyree Jackson Oregon CB 1.50 Calen Bullock USC Safety 1.51 Javon Bullard Georgia Safety 1.51

Vertical

Player School Position Height (Inches) Elijah Jones Boston College CB 42.5 Daequan Hardy Penn State CB 42.5 Andru Phillips Kentucky CB 42.0 Tyler Owens Texas Tech Safety 41.0 Evan Williams Oregon Safety 40.5 Max Melton Rutgers CB 40.5 Marcellas Dial South Carolina CB 40.5 Dallas Turner Alabama EDGE 40.5 Ryan Watts Texas CB 40.5 Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 40.0

Broad

Player School Position Distance (Feet, Inches) Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian EDGE 10' 8" Chop Robinson Penn State EDGE 10' 8" Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington LB 10' 8" Javontae Jean-Baptiste Notre Dame EDGE 10' 7" Jared Verse Florida State EDGE 10' 7" Trevin Wallace Kentucky LB 10' 7" Dallas Turner Alabama EDGE 10' 7" Curtis Jacobs Penn State LB 10' 4" Jordan Magee Temple LB 10' 4" Adisa Isaac Penn State EDGE 10' 3"

3-Cone

Player School Position Time (Seconds) Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan EDGE 7.02 Steele Chambers Ohio State LB 7.13 Jeremiah Trotter Jr Clemson LB 7.13 Logan Lee Iowa DT 7.16 Tyrice Knight UTEP LB 7.25 Nelson Ceasar Houston EDGE 7.30 Jared Verse Florida State EDGE 7.31 Brandon Dorlus Oregon DE 7.43 Eric Watts Connecticut DE 7.59 Maason Smith LSU DT 7.62

20-Yard Shuttle

Player School Position Time (Seconds) Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan EDGE 4.18 Steele Chambers Ohio State LB 4.23 Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State LB 4.24 Chop Robinson Penn State EDGE 4.25 Braden Fiske Florida State DT 4.37 Logan Lee Iowa DT 4.37 Tyrice Knight UTEP LB 4.40 Jeremiah Trotter Jr Clemson LB 4.40 Jared Verse Florida State EDGE 4.44 Nelson Ceaser Houston EDGE 4.57

Bench Press

Player School Position Reps Jordan Jefferson LSU DT 34 Jared Verse Florida State EDGE 31 Tyler Davis Clemson DT 29 Kris Jenkins Michigan DT 29 Ruke Orhorhoro Clemson DT 29 Byron Murphy II Texas DT 28 Marcus Harris Auburn DT 27 Braden Fiske Florida State DT 26 Xavier Thomas Clemson EDGE 26 Logan Lee Iowa DT 25

Which College Teams Produced Standout Performances in the 2024 NFL Combine?

The college program that had a great showing from its defensive players at the 2024 NFL Combine was the Penn State Nittany Lions. They were led by Chop Robinson, who dominated in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and 20-yard shuffle. He seemingly was the only defensive player for the Nittany Lions to get into the top 10 for any of the events, but his performance was eye-popping.

Another program that stepped up throughout the 2024 NFL Combine was the Clemson Tigers. With three players within the top 10 on the bench press and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. doing well in some of the agility drills, the team had a strong showing.

Which College Teams Did Not Produce Standout Performances in the 2024 NFL Combine?

Surprisingly, one team that had few players wind up in the top 10 of any of these events was the Michigan Wolverines. The reigning national champions had two players make the top 10 in an event. Still, with the talent of the players selected for this event, it is surprising to see the lack of spots in the top 10 of the seven events on Friday.

