College players NFL Combine results tracker for 2024 Draft: 40-times, bench presses and more

Which College Teams Produced Standout Performances in the 2024 NFL Combine?
The college program that had a great showing from its defensive players at the 2024 NFL Combine was the Penn State Nittany Lions. They were led by Chop Robinson, who dominated in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and 20-yard shuffle. He seemingly was the only defensive player for the Nittany Lions to get into the top 10 for any of the events, but his performance was eye-popping.
Another program that stepped up throughout the 2024 NFL Combine was the Clemson Tigers. With three players within the top 10 on the bench press and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. doing well in some of the agility drills, the team had a strong showing.
Which College Teams Did Not Produce Standout Performances in the 2024 NFL Combine?
Surprisingly, one team that had few players wind up in the top 10 of any of these events was the Michigan Wolverines. The reigning national champions had two players make the top 10 in an event. Still, with the talent of the players selected for this event, it is surprising to see the lack of spots in the top 10 of the seven events on Friday.