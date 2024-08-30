Top 10 Colorado memes cracking up the internet after Week 1 game against ND State

Colorado Buffaloes fans are overjoyed after their team ended a six-game losing streak with a 31-26 victory over North Dakota State. Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Jimmy Horn Jr. led the charge, ensuring that the Buffs' first victory came with plenty of drama.

But as thrilling as the win was on the field, the real action was online, where the internet got its chance to show all the creativity with hilarious memes. With Deion Sanders at the helm, the buzz surrounding the Buffaloes was already sky-high, and the win only sent fans over the fence.

Fans took to X to share memes, poking fun at everything.

The Buffaloes' win was the perfect backdrop for some laugh-out-loud content. Let’s have a look at the top 10 Colorado memes:

The Bisons fought their hearts out, but ultimately, it was Deion Sanders' day to shut out his critics.

What went right for Deion Sanders' Colorado against North Dakota?

The Buffs showed some much-needed resilience in their season opener, barely keeping North Dakota State at bay in dying seconds. The win brings a fresh change from last season when the Buffs often struggled to close out tight games, losing five by seven points or fewer.

Shedeur Sanders was the show's star, lighting up the scoreboard with 445 passing yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target? Two-way sensation Travis Hunter snagged three touchdowns and was unstoppable in the receiving game.

There were still some struggles for Coach Prime’s team carried over from last year—like a shaky defense and poor blocking. Taking advantage of that, North Dakota State came out swinging and led 20-17 at halftime.

However, Coach Prime's defense tightened up after the break. They didn’t allow big plays, prevented the Bison from tearing apart their offense and held firm when it mattered most.

Offensively, Colorado excelled at protecting Sanders, a welcome change from last season when he was one of the most sacked quarterbacks in college football. The Buffs are now set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 7.

