Top 10 funniest Michigan vs Ohio State memes as Fox announces The Game’s kickoff time and date

The annual Ohio State football game against Michigan Wolverines will keep its usual noon kickoff time on Nov. 30 in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be aired on FOX, as announced by the network on Monday.

Wolverines have won three straight in the series, preventing OSU from Big Ten championship contention each time. The loss effectively knocked the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff on two occasions.

Last November, as the Wolverines made their way to a national championship, the game between the two schools drew more than 19 million viewers on FOX, witnessing the second-most watched game in its history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans have reacted on social platform X, sharing the top 10 funniest Michigan vs. Ohio State memes after Fox announced the game's kickoff details.

The top 10 funniest Michigan vs. Ohio State memes as posted on X are:

#1 A fan posted an image of Ohio State coach Ryan Day with text on the image that reads:

“We’re gonna hang 100 excuses on them.”

Expand Tweet

#2 Another fan shared a photoshopped image of Coach Day being chased by an animated Wolverine with the caption:

“Make it 4 in a row.”

Expand Tweet

#3 A devoted Wolverines fan shared an old image of disappointed Ohio State fans.

Expand Tweet

#4 Another die-hard Michigan fan posted a meme funnily teasing Ohio State.

"Crack The Nut."

Expand Tweet

#5 An Ohio State fan shared a meme of coach Sherrone Moore crying.

Expand Tweet

#6 Another Michigan fan tweeted a funny meme featuring the famous Tom and Jerry animated characters, with Tom as Michigan beating Jerry as Ohio.

Expand Tweet

#7 Another fan posted a funny cartoon character teasing Ohio fans in a meme.

Expand Tweet

#8 An excited fan shared a meme of WWE Star Ric Flair’s famous shout style “Wooooo!!”.

Expand Tweet

#9 Another fan tweeted a meme of former Michigan CFB champion quarterback J.J. McCarthy from last year.

Expand Tweet

#10 A fan shared another meme of Ric Flair to support the Michigan Wolverines for the upcoming game against Ohio.

Expand Tweet

The Michigan Wolverines' opening game against Fresno State will be televised in prime-time

The regular season games between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes will be broadcast on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. Fox Sports has already announced three of its Big Noon Kickoff locations for the 2024 season, with the college football pre-game show set to be at Ohio State on Nov. 30. There are rumors that if head coach Ryan Day doesn't secure a win, Ohio State might start looking for a new head football coach in 2025.

Additionally, NBC revealed that Michigan’s season opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31 will be televised in prime-time on the network. Fox also announced two other noon kickoffs involving Big Ten teams playing high-profile national opponents: Texas traveling to Ann Arbor on Sept. 7 and Alabama heading to Madison to play against Wisconsin on Sept. 14.

Also Read: 3 college football teams most likely to challenge Michigan for 2025 National championship ft. Georgia