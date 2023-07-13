Top 5 Big 12 Media Day questions Kansas State: Can the Wildcats repeat as conference champs? Can QB Will Howard take next step? And more

The Kansas State Wildcats are the reigning Big 12 champs and look to defend their title this season. The Wildcats lost some key players to the NFL, like every team, but still have their starting quarterback from last year, which is a big boost.

Ahead of the Big 12 media day on Thursday, here are five questions about the team.

#1. Can they repeat?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kansas State Wildcats needed players to step-up last season and got that from Deuce Vaughn, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Malik Knowles, and Julius Brents, but all four have been drafted into the NFL.

Those four players are massive losses to Kansas State's offense and defense, but the Wildcats did add some players in the transfer portal, like running back Treshaun Ward.

Ultimately, the Big 12 is one of the best conferences in college football, and winning back-to-back years could be difficult.

#2. Is Will Howard a starting quarterback?

Will Howard was set to be the backup quarterback last season behind Adrian Martinez. Yet, after Martinez got injured, Howard stepped up and led Kansas State to the Big 12 championship.

Now, Howard enters the 2023 season as the starting quarterback but there are still some questions about whether he truly is a starting QB in the Big 12. But, if he picks up where he left off, the Wildcats' offense, it should be just fine.

#3. Does not being underdogs change anything?

Kansas State won the Big 12 last year

When Kansas State entered last season as a team, not many people were picking it to win the Big 12. The Wildcats were underdogs in their fair share of games last season.

However, Kansas State used that as motivation last season, as they felt disrespected and overlooked. Now, this season there is the pressure of being the champs and one of the favorites in the conference, so how they will react remains to be seen.

#4. Do other teams figure out Collin Klein's offense?

Last season was Collin Klein's first as offensive coordinator with the Kansas State Wildcats and in that first year, K-State had a lot of success.

However, now that there is a full year of how Klein runs his offense at Kansas State, will the offensive coordinator be able to adjust and make changes on the fly?

#5. How does Kansas State replace Deuce Vaughn?

Deuce Vaughn was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

This also ties into Kansas State winning the Big 12 again, as Deuce Vaughn was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. Having Vaughn in the backfield allowed the Wildcats' offense to have success in the passing games, as teams had to worry about Vaughn getting the ball.

Now, with Vaughn gone, the Wildcats have Treshaun Ward from Florida State, who is the presumed starter. Yet, if Ward falters, more pressure is on Howard and the passing game.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : Do you think Kansas State can win the Big 12 again? Yes No 0 votes