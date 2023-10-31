Top 5 Big Ten players with the highest NIL deals feat. J.J. McCarthy, Marvin Harrison Jr. and more

The Big Ten will look drastically different next season due to conference realignment. The conference will expand to 18 teams as the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies are set to join the Big Ten.

Take a look at the five highest NIL deals in the conference below.

Highest Big Ten NIL deals

#1: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy has the highest NIL valuation in the Big Ten and the eighth highest in the nation. The Michigan Wolverines quarterback reportedly earns $1.5 million in NIL deals. In the 2023 season, McCarthy has thrown for 1799 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has completed 78.1% of his passes while adding 168 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.

#2: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has the second-highest NIL valuation in the Big Ten and is tied for the 15th highest in the nation, with a reported $1.5 million in NIL deals. In the 2023 season, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison has caught 48 passes for 889 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

#3: Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar

Drew Allar has the third-highest NIL valuation in the Big Ten and the 26th-highest in the nation. The Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback has a reported NIL valuation of $969,000. In his first season as a starter, Allar has thrown for 1655 yards, 16 touchdowns and one interception. He has completed 61.4% of his passes while adding 61 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries.

#4: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum

Blake Corum ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 32nd in the nation with an NIL valuation of $846,000. The Michigan Wolverines running back, who was named a unanimous All-American and finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting last season, has 605 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 111 carries in the 2023 season. He has added 60 receiving yards on eight receptions.

#5: Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey

Zach Edey ranks fifth in the Big Ten and tied for 36th in the nation with an NIL valuation of $810,000. The Purdue Boilermakers center was named the National College Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American in 2022-2023. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field. He was named to the 2023-2024 preseason All-American team.