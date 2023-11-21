Top 5 Chris Ball landing spots in college football ft. Florida State, Arizona State and more

Chris Ball was relieved from his position as head coach of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, according to a press release from the university, which stated, in part:

"Northern Arizona University Director of Athletics Mike Marlow announced Monday that the contract for head football coach Chris Ball will not be renewed."

Ball spent five years as head coach of the Lumberjacks, who were 20-30 under his leadership. While he could receive another head coaching gig, it is unlikely after struggling at an FCS program.

Here's a look at five landing spots for the former Northern Arizona coach below.

Best landing spots for Chris Ball

#1: Florida State Seminoles

Chris Ball has a history with Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell. Ball previously served as the defensive coordinator of Norvell's Memphis Tigers staff before accepting the head coaching position with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Adam Fuller, who replaced Ball with the Tigers, followed Norvell to the Seminoles and has thrived in the role. He is one of the semifinalists for the 2023 Broyles Award, which is awarded to the best assistant coach in college football.

Fuller could be a candidate to land a head coaching gig, opening up a position on Norvell's staff. For Ball, there would be no better landing spot.

#2: Arizona State Sun Devils

Before serving as the defensive coordinator of the Memphis Tigers, Chris Ball held the same position with the Arizona State Sun Devils. While Brian Ward is in his first season in that role, the Sun Devils defense has ranked just 99th in the nation.

Arizona State could look to bring back a familiar face for the position or even hire Ball in a less prominent position to bring experience and potentially take over midseason.

#3: Washington State Cougars

The Washington State Cougars are another program Chris Ball has ties to, as he served as defensive coordinator prior to joining the Arizona State Sun Devils. They are also a program who have had defensive struggles, ranking just 94th in scoring defense.

Washington State could also bring Ball in on the coaching staff to take over for Jeff Schmedding, whether in the offseason or midseason.

#4: Arizona Wildcats

While Chris Ball has no previous ties to the Arizona Wildcats, and they are unlikely to make a change at defensive coordinator, he could look to accept a position on the coaching staff.

Such a move would likely only come if he is unable to land a defensive coordinator position and wants to remain in the state of Arizona.

#5: Memphis Tigers

The Memphis Tigers were the last team to employ Chris Ball prior to him joining the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. While he doesn't have ties to the current staff, they could likely use his help.

Memphis ranks tenth in scoring offense but just 101st in scoring defense.