Top 5 Clemson players not playing in Gator Bowl against Kentucky ft. Beaux Collins, Andrew Mukuba and more

The Clemson Tigers are set to play the Kentucky Wildcats in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29 at noon ET.

Clemson (8-4) has had a season full of ups and downs.

In bowl games, players sit out because they are going to the NFL or because they are in the transfer portal.

Clemson is no different as here are the five best players not playing in the Gator Bowl.

Top 5 Clemson players not playing in Gator Bowl

#1, Beaux Collins, WR

Beaux Collins is in the transfer portal after three years with Clemson and will be transferring to Notre Dame for the 2024 season.

Collins had a solid 2023 season as he caught 38 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns. In his collegiate career, he has 91 catches for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns.

#2, Andrew Mukuba, S

Andrew Mukuba has been safety for the last three seasons at Clemson but has entered the transfer portal so he won't be playing in the Gator Bowl.

Mukuba recorded 42 tackles and six pass defenses this season. In his college career, he has 142 tackles, 15 pass defenses, one sack, and one interception.

#3, Sage Ennis, TE

Sage Ennis had a limited role this season with Clemson, so he has entered the transfer portal and won't be playing in the Gator Bowl.

Ennis recorded three catches for 52 yards this season and has six catches for 77 yards in his career.

#4, Toriano Pride Jr., CB

Toriano Pride Jr. played in 12 games this season, including one start, with the Clemson Tigers, as he recorded 14 tackles, including one for a loss, and four passes defended.

In his first year with the Tigers, Pride started two games and played in 14, recording 22 tackles, four pass defenses, an interception and a sack.

Pride Jr. has entered the transfer portal and won't play in the Gator Bowl.

#5, Domonique Thomas, RB

Third-string running back Domonique Thomas has entered the transfer portal and won't play in the Gator Bowl for the Tigers.

Thomas had 18 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown this season, as he played in four games, and stepped up when Will Shipley suffered his concussion.

