Top 5 Ohio State players not playing in Cotton Bowl against Missouri ft. Kyle McCord, Julian Fleming, and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines 30-24 on Nov. 25 for the third straight year, which left them out of the College Football Playoff.

With No. 7 Ohio State not making the playoffs, several Buckeyes players will sit out the Cotton Bowl against No. 9 Missouri. In contrast, others have entered the transfer portal, which makes them ineligible.

Star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has yet to decide if he will play, but here are the top five players who won't be playing.

Top 5 Ohio State players not playing in Cotton Bowl

#1, Kyle McCord, QB

Kyle McCord was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2023, but he has entered the transfer portal as he wasn't guaranteed the starting role next season.

With McCord in the transfer portal, he will not play in the Cotton Bowl for the Buckeyes.

This season, McCord went 229 for 348 for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

#2, Julian Fleming, WR

Julian Fleming has followed Kyle McCord into the transfer portal and won't be playing in the Cotton Bowl.

Fleming finished the 2022 season with 26 receptions for 270 yards and zero touchdowns. Over his four years with the Buckeyes, he caught 79 passes for 963 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Marvin Harrison doesn't play, Fleming being out is an even bigger deal for Ohio State.

#3, Chip Trayanum, RB

Chip Trayanum entered the transfer portal and has committed to Kentucky after spending two years at Ohio State, making him ineligible to play in the Cotton Bowl.

Trayanum finished this season second to only TreVeyon Henderson in snaps with 249. He ended the year with 373 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 88 carries.

#4, Joe Royer, TE

Joe Royer only caught one pass for five yards this season but was a key blocker on running plays for the Buckeyes.

Royer entered the transfer portal, which will keep him out of the Cotton Bowl.

#5, Omari Abor, DE

Omari Abor won't play in the Cotton Bowl as he entered the transfer portal after two years with the Buckeyes.

Abor recorded two tackles this season as he played just 29 snaps.

The 2023 Cotton Bowl is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 29. The game starts at 8 p.m.ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

