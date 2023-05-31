Top 5 players the Georgia Bulldogs are targeting for 2024: Williams Nwaneri, Sammy Brown, and more

The Georgia Bulldogs have been the premier program in college football over the past two seasons, repeating as national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have displayed the ability to regularly bring in top-three recruiting classes in their short time leading the Bulldogs.

Georgia has produced plenty of NFL talent, with some of those players waiting in the wings before receiving their opportunity to play. Georgia landed the second-ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 247 Sports. Their 2024 class is looking even better as it currently ranks first in the nation. Take a look at the top-five players that could join Georgia below.

#1: Georgia Bulldogs top commit Dylan Raiola

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dylan Raiola is the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star quarterback announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs on May 15. He previously committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in May 2022 before decommitting in December of the same year. Raiola, who is the second-highest rated player ever to commit to the Bulldogs, will have his official visit on June 2.

#2: Williams Nwaneri

Williams Nwaneri is listed as the third-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star defensive lineman will officially visit the Georgia Bulldogs on June 2. He would help continue a trend of the Bulldogs having elite players along their defensive line.

#3: Ellis Robinson IV

Ellis Robinson IV is listed as the fifth-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. The five-star cornerback announced his commit to the Georgia Bulldogs in February 2023. As with both Dylan Raiola and Williams Nwaneri, Robinson IV will officially visit Georgia on June 2.

#4: KJ Bolden

KJ Bolden is listed as the eighth-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 recuriting class. The five-star athlete will officially visit the Georgia Bulldogs on June 9. It is unclear if he is planning to play safety or wide receiver at the collegiate level. Bolden has thrived on both sides of the ball.

#5: Sammy Brown

Sammy Brown is listed as the 14th-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 class. The five-star linebacker will also have his official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs on June 9. Brown is another player who has thrived on both sides of the ball as he has rushed for over 2,200 yards and 32 touchdowns in two seasons of varsity high school football. It is unclear if he plans to play on the offensive end, however.

Poll : 0 votes