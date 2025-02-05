Top 5 QB battles to watch ahead of spring college football games ft. Bryce Underwood, Julian Lewis

The 2025 college football season is shaping up to be an exciting one, with several high-profile quarterback battles set to unfold during spring games. From elite freshmen to experienced transfers, these competitions will define the future of major programs. Pete Nakos of On3 outlined the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the spring.

Expand Tweet

Trending

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ty Simpson vs. Austin Mack vs. Keelon Russell: Alabama is searching for its next signal-caller following Jalen Milroe’s departure. Simpson has the most experience in the system, but Mack and Russell bring elite upside.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore greets Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer - (Credits: IMAGN)

Simpson, the most experienced of the trio, posted 167 passing yards and a 73.0 QBR in 2024. Mack, a rising talent, recorded 39 yards and one touchdown last season.

Meanwhile, Russell arrives in Tuscaloosa with an impressive résumé, having led Duncanville to a state title as a junior before a stellar senior year in which he threw for over 4,177 yards and 55 touchdowns.

#2 Auburn Tigers

Jackson Arnold vs. Ashton Daniels vs. Deuce Knight: Hugh Freeze’s squad is stacked with quarterback talent, making this a must-watch competition in college football. Arnold arrives with high expectations, but Daniels and Knight will push for the starting role.

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables ( IMAGN)

Arnold, a former five-star recruit, was the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class and the Gatorade National Player of the Year as a senior. He enters as the No. 4 quarterback in ESPN's transfer rankings and has the pedigree to make an immediate impact.

Daniels, a dual-threat option, started at Stanford and totaled 3,986 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions across three seasons. He also added 1,117 rushing yards and nine scores, showcasing his mobility.

Deuce has dominated the competition, ranking among Mississippi’s best in multiple categories. He sits in the top 13 statewide for one stat, holds the No. 1 spot in Division 6A for two, and leads 6A Region 4 in two more. According to Maxpreps, his specific rankings include:

2,256 yards – No. 13 in Mississippi

2,740 total yards – No. 17 in Mississippi

78 points – No. 109 in Mississippi

A senior in 2024 from George County (Lucedale, MS), Deuce has been a key contributor to the team's 7-6 record, including a 3-2 district mark (3rd place). The team ranks No. 51 in the state.

#3 Colorado Buffaloes

Kaidon Salter vs. Julian Lewis: Salter, a transfer from Liberty, steps in as the likely starter after Shedeur Sanders’ departure. However, 5-star reclassification Julian Lewis looms as the program’s future.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (Credits: IMAGN)

Salter, who was the 2023 Conference USA MVP, led the Flames to a 13-1 record. His dual-threat ability and proven leadership give him an edge in experience.

Lewis, the nation's second-ranked quarterback in his class behind Bryce Underwood, is a rising star. He won the 2023 MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year award and was a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

#4 Georgia Bulldogs

Gunner Stockton vs. Ryan Puglisi: With Carson Beck playing college football for the University of Miami, Stockton and Puglisi will battle to lead Georgia’s high-powered offense. Both have the talent to keep the Bulldogs in national title contention.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart (Credits: IMAGN)

Stockton, who recorded 440 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a 54.9 QBR last season, enters with experience. Puglisi, a highly touted freshman, brings raw talent and potential to the mix in college football.

#5 Michigan Wolverines

Mikey Keene vs. Bryce Underwood: Keene, a seasoned transfer, brings experience, but No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood is Michigan’s long-term answer at QB. How quickly Underwood adapts could determine who starts.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore (Credits: IMAGN)

Keene threw for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season, finishing with a 47.6 QBR (No. 92 nationally). While his numbers reflect solid production, his efficiency left room for improvement.

Underwood, on the other hand, has been a sensation since 2021, when he burst onto the high school scene as a freshman at Belleville, throwing for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Other college football QB battles to watch out

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Steve Angeli vs. Kenny Minchey vs. CJ Carr

Ohio State Buckeyes: Julian Sayin vs. Lincoln Kienholz vs. Tavien St. Clair

Deion Sanders made a statement by flipping Julian Lewis from USC

Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (Credits: IMAGN)

Kaidon Salter arrives in Boulder as a proven dual-threat QB, bringing 6,438 passing yards, 66 touchdowns, and 1,676 rushing yards from his two seasons at Liberty. His ability to make plays both through the air and on the ground gives Colorado a dynamic offensive weapon. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders made a statement by flipping Julian Lewis from USC. Despite reclassifying, Lewis won’t turn 18 until September, making his development a major storyline.

Michigan’s Bridge to Bryce Underwood

Quarterback Bryce Underwood prepares to throw a pass (Credits: IMAGN)

The Wolverines added Mikey Keene, a former Fresno State and UCF starter, as a veteran presence before Underwood takes over. Keene has thrown for 5,868 yards and 42 touchdowns while completing 67.8% of his passes. His experience gives him an edge, but Underwood’s immense potential could force Michigan’s hand sooner rather than later.

As spring football nears, these quarterback battles will shape the landscape of the 2025 season. Who will emerge as the next stars of college football?

Also Read: Coach Prime’s 5 star recruit Julian Lewis gives up on his curly hair to flaunt new look during Colorado practice

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place