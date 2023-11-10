Top 5 Sam Pittman replacements if head coach leaves Arkansas 

Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have struggled tremendously as they are just 3-6 this season, losing six straight games at one point. In four seasons under Pittman, the Razorbacks are 22-23 overall and 11-21 in Southeastern Conference play. Furthermore, Arkansas needs just one more loss to finish under .500 and fail to qualify for a bowl game.

There have been talks that Pittman's seat could be among the hottest in the sport. While he would likely be owed 75% of his remaining contract if he is not brought back, there is the possibility that the Razorbacks decide to move in a different direction. Here's a look at five potential candidates to replace Pittman:

Top 5 candidates to replace Sam Pittman

#1: Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn seems like a perfect fit to take over as coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Malzahn has played and coached at Arkansas in the past and has experience coaching in the SEC, leading the Auburn Tigers to a 68-35 record over eight seasons. While he earns $4 million in his current role, the Razorbacks could easily increase his pay.

#2: Mike Elko

Mike Elko will be one of the most coveted coaches available as he has done a tremendous job since taking over as coach of the Duke Blue Devils ahead of last season. He has led the Blue Devils to a 15-7 record after they finished just 5-18 in the two seasons prior to his arrival. While he received a contract extension that reportedly pays him $3.5 million annually ahead of this season, the Arkansas Razorbacks should have him on their shortlist, if they move on from Sam Pittman.

#3: Jonathan Smith

Jonathan Smith has a history with the Oregon State Beavers as he played starting quarterback for the program more than two decades ago. Smith served as the Beavers offensive coordinator before eventually taking over as head coach. While he has turned the program around, Oregon State's future is unclear as they are one of two Pac-12 schools that have not announced their plans.

Arkansas could look to take advantage of the uncertainty by offering Smith a deal he cannot refuse, assuming they fire Sam Pittman. It remains unclear, however, if a rise in pay would be enough to entice him to leave his alma mater.

#4: Glenn Schumann

Glenn Schumann is the only candidate listed who has never been a head coach. The Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator has, however, won six national championships as an assistant since 2008. Schumann figures to be one of the hottest commodities on the coaching market and the Arkansas Razorbacks would be wise to give him a call if Sam Pittman is no longer in their future plans.

#5: Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer would likely be atop the list if the Washington Huskies weren't College Football Playoff contenders. He took over his current role ahead of last season and has led the Huskies to a 20-2 record. If there is reason to believe that he could be hired, the Arkansas Razorbacks should be among a lengthy list of suitors.