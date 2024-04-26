Top 5 SEC players selected in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft ft. Jayden Daniels

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft took place on Thursday, April 25th. As has often been the case, there was plenty of talent from the SEC to come off the board early.

Take a look at the top-five players drafted from the Southeastern Conference below.

Top five SEC players selected in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft

#1: Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers

Jayden Daniels was the first player from the SEC to hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The former LSU Tigers quarterback was selected second overall by the Washington Commanders. While there had been conflicting reports about the two sides interest in one another, Daniels will look to provide the franchise with the stability they have lacked at the game's most important position.

#2: Malik Nabers, LSU Tigers

While his college quarterback was selected second overall, Malik Nabers did not have to wait long to hear his name called. The former LSU Tigers wide receiver landed with the New York Giants via the sixth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

There were talks that the Giants could look to move up for a franchise quarterback - or select one with the sixth overall pick. Instead, they opted to add a weapon for Daniel Jones.

#3: JC Latham, Alabama Crimson Tide

JC Latham was the third player from the SEC - and first from the Alabama Crimson Tide - selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans made the offensive tackle the seventh overall pick of the draft.

He will look to bring some stability to an offensive line that allowed 64 sacks last season - the fourth-most in the entire NFL.

#4: Brock Bowers, Georgia Bulldogs

Brock Bowers was the first tight end and the first member of the Georgia Bulldogs to come off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. While the Las Vegas Raiders were unable to grab one of the top-six quarterbacks, they opted to add another weapon.

After drafting Michael Mayer in the second-round last season, they will have a young, formidable tight end duo.

#5: Dallas Turner, Alabama Crimson Tide

Dallas Turner was the fifth SEC player - and just the third defender - off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Minnesota Vikings moved up six spots to select the defensive end with the 17th overall pick.

Minnesota tied for the 13th-fewest sacks last season and did not bring back their only two players - Danielle Hunter with 16.5 and D.J. Wonnum with 8.0 - who finished with more than 3.0 sacks.