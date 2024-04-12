Terrion Arnold is one of the top prospects in this year's draft class and recently made a pre-draft visit to the Detroit Lions.

As per Sports Illustrated, the young cornerback visited the facilities of the Atlanta Falcons and the Lions over the last couple of days. At the Lions facilities, the former Alabama player reunited with other Alabama alums, now Lions, athletes Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams.

Both Gibbs and Williams were first-round picks for Detroit, and Arnold aiming for a similar outcome in his draft journey. Arnold, who earned first-team honors in 2023 after intercepting five passes and contributing to Crimson Tide's SEC title victory, aims to replicate their success.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arnold also shared a photo from Jameson Williams' locker, captioning the story with:

"Money Man"

Expand Tweet

Terrion Arnold also explored a locker room that may become his own in 2024. According to draft analyst Dane Brugler:

"Arnold worked primarily at left outside cornerback in former head coach Nick Saban’s scheme and would follow receivers to the slot, depending on the matchup (24.4 percent of snaps inside in 2023). After redshirting in 2021 and playing a part-time role in 2022, he led the SEC in both passes defended (17) and interceptions (five) in 2023."

Bo Scarbrough heaped praises on Terrion Arnold ahead of the NFL draft

The former two-time national champion Bo Scarbrough has become a fan of Terrion Arnold because of his powerful on-field performance. Scarbrough, who is an Alabama alum and former NFL running back, thinks that Arnold has the weapons and talents to succeed in the big league, unlike him.

Scarbrough took it to his Instagram story to praise Arnold.

"This dude is one of my favorite. He overcame a lot at the university of Alabama. Moving from safety to corner now, about to be drafter in the 1st round, so proud of you brother," Scarbrough wrote.

"May god bless you and continue to do great things in your career."

Image Credit: Bo Scarbrough's Instagram Story

Terrion Arnold is one of the five-star recruits who have won the hearts of many fans. Therefore, it will be interesting for them to follow his journey in the NFL as well.