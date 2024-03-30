2x National Champ Bo Scarbrough heaps praise on former Alabama star Terrion Arnold for tremendous career growth - “One of my favourite”

Terrion Arnold has gained a lifelong fan in two-time national champion Bo Scarbrough with his on-field performances. Scarbrough, an Alabama alum and former NFL running back, won the national championship twice under Saban's guidance in 2015 and 2017.

While Scarbrough failed to make it big in the NFL with stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Raiders, Lions, and Seahawks, he feels Arnold has the talent to succeed in the NFL. He took to Instagram to praise the young DB.

"This dude is one of my favorite. He overcame a lot at the university of Alabama. Moving from safety to corner now, about to be drafter in the 1st round, so proud of you brother," he wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"May god bless you and continue to do great things in your career 🙏💯"

Screenshot via Instagram

Enjoying a close relationship with the Saban family, especially Kristen Saban and Miss Terry, Terrion's decision to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft made the fans sad.

Also read: “But I LOVE YOU!” - Terrion Arnold shares heartwarming words from Nick Saban’s wife Miss Terry, during Alabama Pro Day

Terrion Arnold NFL Draft: Pros and Cons

Arnold is a rising prospect from Alabama who has gained recognition for his on-field performance despite redshirting in 2021. Despite receiving few opportunities in his rookie season, the 21-year-old surprised Nick Saban with his defensive abilities, intercepting one pass and breaking up eight others.

In the 2023 college football season, Terrion reached career highs with 63 tackles and five interceptions to his name, earning him recognition as a first-team All-American.

Analyzing Arnold's strengths, his proficiency in man and zone coverage stands out. His ability to stay low in soft press-man coverage and swiftly react to receivers' movements showcased his defensive instincts. Moreover, Arnold's agility and speed allow him to contest deep routes effectively.

In addition to his coverage skills, Arnold excels in run defense and tackling. He demonstrates impressive lateral agility and technique in evading blockers and making crucial stops.

However, Arnold is not without weaknesses. His backpedal and coverage techniques need refinement. The DB occasionally struggles against advanced route-runners and double moves.

Also read: Former Alabama DB Terrion Arnold hilariously calls out Nick Saban’s daughter for feuds on Twitter: "Come on Kristen [Saban], what you doin?"

Which team do you see acquiring the services of former Alabama DB Terrion Arnold in the 2024 NFL Draft? Let us know in the comments below.