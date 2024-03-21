“But I LOVE YOU!” - Terrion Arnold shares heartwarming words from Nick Saban’s wife Miss Terry, during Alabama Pro Day

Terrion Arnold didn’t just showcase athletic abilities at Alabama's Pro Day, he also displayed a heartwarming gesture of camaraderie and support.

During the event, a touching moment emerged as Nick Saban's wife, Miss Terry, reached out to Arnold via Facetime. The former Alabama cornerback was visibly moved by her gesture as he shared the heartfelt message he received. He said,

“Terrion, I’m sorry I couldn’t come. But one thing about it, I LOVE YOU ! I LOVE YOU.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Before his big day, Miss Terry even texted the 20-year-old backing him for a successful outing.

“You should be blessed. You’re highly favored. Just go out there and give it your all,” Terry Saban texted.

Arnold caught the attention of NFL scouts and analysts, possessing an impressive vertical jump of 37 inches and a swift 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds. Both Miss Terry and Kristen Saban don't leave any chance to voice their support for Terrion.

Also read: “Go get it, 3!” Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen hypes up Alabama’s NFL draft-bound Terrion Arnold for special invite ahead of Pro Day

Terrion Arnold Pro Day ft. Las Vegas Raiders

April 25 inches closer and the 2024 NFL Draft speculations are going off the rail for the Las Vegas Raiders to make crucial decisions about their first-round pick. Recent reports suggest that the Raiders are heavily considering selecting the Alabama cornerback.

Head coach Antonio Pierce was spotted engaging in discussions with Terrion after the Alabama pro day. For the Raiders, choosing Arnold would address a pressing need for young talent in their cornerback roster.

Expand Tweet

Arnold is regarded as one of the top prospects in his position for the upcoming draft. With a vertical jump of 37 inches and a 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds, Arnold's athleticism has caught the attention of NFL scouts and coaches.

Describing Pierce as a coach full of energy, Arnold's rapport with the Raiders' coaching staff bodes well for his potential fit within the team.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban turns into cheerleader as Terrion Arnold gives electrifying performance during NFL Combine - “Proud sister”

Which team will former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold end in the 202 NFL Draft? Drop your best guess in the comments below.