Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban hypes up former Alabama star Terrion Arnold for electrifying performance at Pro Day - “Brother killed it”

Kristen Saban was present at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility on Wednesday to support former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. He impressed the scouts with his 37-inch vertical jump and made the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds.

After the pro day, Kristen uploaded a photo alongside Arnold on Instagram. She captioned it:

"Brother killed it today ❤️ 👑 So proud."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She took to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, announcing her attendance at Pro Day, where prospects showcase their skills for NFL scouts. She wrote,

“For the first time ever, I’ll be attending Pro Day tomorrow to watch my brother @ArnoldTerrion- so grateful for his invitation and can’t wait to watch him shine! Go get it, 3! ❤️👑”

Expand Tweet

Throughout Arnold's time at Alabama, Kristen Saban has been a vocal supporter, celebrating his accomplishments and milestones.

Kristen Saban's sister bond ft. Terrion Arnold

Nick Saban’s daughter shares a special bond with Terrion Arnold. When Arnold declared for the 2024 NFL draft or impressed scouts at the NFL Combine, Kristen never failed to express support for him.

When the former Alabama CB declared for the draft, Kristen Saban shared her emotions on Instagram, highlighting her affection for him and his integration into their family.

"Sobbing Go be GREAT. It was so fun watching you play and even more fun watching you become a part of our family. Love you @begreat.t.," she captioned her IG post.

Screenshot via Instagram

Following Arnold's performance at the NFL Combine, Kristen posted on Instagram once again to tell him how proud she was.

“Angel. We’re all proud of you bro. Proud sister”

Screenshot via Instagram

As the 2024 NFL draft approaches, all eyes are on the 20-year-old cornerback to see which team will secure his talents.