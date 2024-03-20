“Go get it, 3!” Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen hypes up Alabama’s NFL draft-bound Terrion Arnold for special invite ahead of Pro Day

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen holds Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold in high regard. The CB has already declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and impressed teams and scouts at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Saban's daughter will be attending Pro Day, during which NFL prospects will attempt to prove their mettle in front of scouts and colleges nationwide. Kristen Saban tweeted in support of the Crimson Tide CB:

"For the first time ever, I’ll be attending Pro Day tomorrow to watch my brother @ArnoldTerrion- so grateful for his invitation and can’t wait to watch him shine! Go get it, 3! ❤️👑"

The die-hard Alabama supporter has always backed Arnold during his time at Alabama. When the CB declared for the draft, Kristen posted a story on Instagram stating:

"Sobbing Go be GREAT. It was so fun watching you play and even more fun watching you become a part of our family. Love you @begreat.t."

Screenshot via Instagram

It will be interesting to see which team secures the services of the 20-year-old cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"Cool" dad Nick Saban praised by Kristen Saban

Kristen Saban took to social media to admire her father's recent appearance on Fox News.

Sharing a snapshot of his interview discussing the hot topic of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) rights, Kristen couldn't contain her excitement. Tagging Fox News and host Bret Baier, she captioned the post as follows:

"This is so cool."

Screenshot via Instagam

Nick Saban has been vocal about his concerns regarding the current NIL system in college sports. During a US Senate discussion last week on Tuesday, the 72-year-old advocated for a shift towards a revenue-sharing model, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing player development over monetary gains.

Speaking at the roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill, Saban criticized the existing NIL framework, describing it as a catalyst for widening economic inequalities and creating a "caste system" that favors financial elites. He warned that this approach could ultimately erode fan interest in the sport, emphasizing the need for a more equitable system.

