2024 NFL Combine notes: 5 DBs whose stock is on the rise feat. Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell

The 40 times got faster on the turf of Lucas Oil Stadium as the defensive backs took to the field. The combine saw its first sub-4.3 40, courtesy of Clemson’s Nate Wiggins, who timed 4.28 seconds. Wiggins was unable to finish the workout after suffering a hip flexor, but several other defensive backs impressed NFL decision makers. Here are a half-dozen defensive backs who stood out.

2024 NFL Combine: 6 DBs who impressed

1] Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Toledo cornerback continued his upward ascension on draft boards, picking up where he left off at the Senior Bowl. Mitchell’s testing numbers, which included 4.33 seconds in the 40, 38 inches in the vertical and a broad jump of 10 feet even, were at the top end of the cornerback group. During position drills, Mitchell looked smooth and quickly moved his six-foot frame around the field. I mentioned during Sportskeeda’s coverage of the Senior Bowl that many believe Mitchell could be the first cornerback selected in the draft, and the senior made his case Friday.

Terrion Arnold at the 2024 NFL Combine

2] Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Arnold started the day measuring six feet and 189 pounds, bigger than anyone expected. He timed 4.50 seconds in the 40 and hit 37 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-9 in the broad jump. Position drills are where Arnold made his money; he was smooth, quick and just about flawless. Arnold was quick-footed moving in reverse, quickly flipped his hips changing directions and easily moved around the field. He’s another who made a statement to be the first cornerback selected in the draft.

3] Calen Bullock, S, USC

Bullock’s long, lanky frame measured in at 6-foot-2, and he timed the 40 at a quick 4.48 seconds, a good mark for a safety. He looked terrific in position drills, showing quick footwork, a smooth backpedal -- often a difficult task for safeties -- and easy change-of-direction skills. He displayed terrific ball skills catching passes and showed no stiffness whatsoever in his game. Bullock needs to add a bit of bulk to his skinny frame, yet he cemented himself as a Day 2 pick in April.

4] Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, DB, Texas Tech

The sometimes college cornerback, sometimes college safety had the top athletic workout of the latter group Friday at the combine. Taylor-Demerson timed 4.41 seconds in the 40 and touched 38 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-3 in the broad jump. He transferred that athleticism onto the field during position drills and showed a lot of ability in every drill. Taylor-Demerson still needs a bit of work to complete his game, yet his athleticism proves he has a ton of potential.

5] Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Melton put together one of the more complete days from the cornerback group. He timed a fast 4.39 seconds in the 40, touched 40.5 inches in the vertical jump and reached 11-foot-4 in the broad jump. Like Mitchell and Arnold, he looked outstanding during position drills, quickly moving in reverse, easily changing direction and looking very athletic on the field. Melton has teased scouts the past three years; they know he has immense talent as proven Friday, yet his game has always been inconsistent. The team that drafts then develops Melton could have a dominant cornerback on their roster.

6] Daijahn Anthony, S, Mississippi

Anthony’s testing results were nothing special. He timed 4.55 seconds in the 40 and touched 37 inches in the vertical jump and a disappointing 9-foot-8 in the broad jump. Yet Anthony looked spectacular in position drills. It was almost as if he were a cornerback placed in the wrong group. Anthony’s footwork, backpedal, hip turn and ball skills were top-notch. The 40 time is something that will push him down draft boards, yet Anthony projects as a Day 3 cover safety teams can comfortably play over the slot receiver.