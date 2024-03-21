When Terrion Arnold showed up for Alabama's Pro Day, he made sure to say a few words for Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen.

Kristen has been supportive of the defensive back and was even present at the Hank Crisp Practice Facility on Wednesday.

While he impressed the scouts with his physical prowess, he did not hold back from hilariously calling out Kristen Saban for getting in trouble on Twitter. He

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When I see her get into it with somebody on Twitter, I was like, 'Come one, Kristen, what you doin' man? As long as we know what's going on. I know you're here to support me, support the guys, that means everything."

Expand Tweet

Kristen previously got into trouble for sending out problematic tweets. Back in 2021, she wrote her thoughts after getting to know that Ohio State was dealing with COVID-19 cases within the program. She wrote, in a now-deleted tweet:

"If you're not confident to play then SAY IT. I call BS on the COVID cases."

Expand Tweet

Terrion Arnold shared heartwarming words from Miss Terry

Along with playfully calling out Kristen for engaging in Twitter banter, Terrion Arnold said that he reached out to Miss Terry, Nick Saban's wife, via FaceTime call. The former Crimson Tide corner said that he was moved by her gesture. This is what Miss Terry told Terrion:

"Terrion, I'm sorry I couldn't come. But one thing about it, I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU."

Terry Saban also wrote a kind message to Arnold, which read:

"You should be blessed. You're highly favored. Just go out there and give it your all."

Her wishes helped him, as the scouts were impressed by his 37-inch vertical jump and swift 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds. There are speculations that the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to pick Terrion Arnold in the first round. Antonio Pierce, the team's head coach, was seen talking to Terrion after the Alabama pro day. If the Raiders pick him, they will find a high-power player in the form of this young talent.

Expand Tweet

The 20-year-old is considered one of the top prospects for his position in the upcoming draft.

Do you think Arnold is a good fit for the Las Vegas Raiders? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.