"Top QB’s don’t need to run media campaigns": Fans disapprove Will Howard's bold NFL draft remarks 

Will Howard spent his first four seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats. The quarterback then joined the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2024 campaign. Howard played a crucial role in helping Ryan Day and his team emerge as the national champions after a victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship game.

Despite this success, Howard is not viewed as a first-round prospect in this year's NFL draft. Experts and analysts project him to be drafted in the late-third or early-fourth round. But the Ohio State QB continues to make a case for himself as a first-round prospect.

During an appearance on "NFL on ESPN", Will Howard shared his thoughts on why he is the best quarterback in this year's draft. He said that his skill and talent separate him from the rest. Howard also credited his experience as a factor that makes him a top-tier talent.

"If you don't have belief in yourself, then what are you doing?" Howard said. "I'm a confident guy. I feel like you have to have that intrinsic confidence in yourself. I believe that I have the arm strength, I believe that I have the accuracy... But I think really what sets me apart is my minds, and my ability to deal with adversity.

"Now, I've seen pretty much every situation that colleg QB could see in my 40 somewhat starts. I've played a lot of football, I've seen a lot of stuff.. I feel like my ability to assess what the defense is doing and what we're doing, to combat that. that's what really sets me apart," he added.

Fans, however, were left unimpressed with Will Howard's bold remarks. They shared their thoughts and reactions in the comments section, disapproving of his opinion about himself:

"Top QB's don't need to run media campaigns," one fan commented.

"Respectfully, you're not lol you getting boosted because of your production on basically an all star team," another fan said.

"He is not the next Josh Allen," a fan wrote.

"Where was this belief when he got booted out of K-State for a freshman," another fan questioned.

"You never beat Michigan," one fan commented.

Last season, Will Howard recorded a total of 4,010 yards and 35 passing TDs while winning the national championship. He was honored as a Third-Team All-Big Ten for his contributions to the Buckeyes.

Former NFL head coach shares words of advice with Will Howard ahead of NFL draft

Last Tuesday, the Ohio State quarterback made an appearance on ex-NFL head coach Jon Gruden's show. During their conversation, Gruden shared some advice with Howard from his coaching experience in the NFL.

Gruden said Howard will meet a lot of different people in the league. He also shed light on some of the challenges he will have to overcome in order to become successful in the league.

"You love football, don't you," Gruden said. "Make a note of that will you? You love it...You know what's going to happen? You're gonna find out at the next level, there will be a lot of people that will try to kick you in the balls. And a lot of guys, I think, they lose their passion.

"They lose their interest in the journey of a long season. Don't ever forget this," he added.

(from 2:20 mark onwards)

Gruden also compared Will Howard to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Howard has been linked with teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders in the draft. Furthermore, Sports Illustrated's Anthony Moeglin believes that the Ohio State quarterback could land with the Bills to learn under a veteran like Allen.

