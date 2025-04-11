3x Super Bowl winner calls out Will Howard as Ohio State star declares himself best QB of 2025 draft

Three-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth expressed concerns about Will Howard's passing skills after he performed at the combine. The critique comes as the QB for Ohio State's national championship-winning team boldly asserted that he's the best QB prospect in this year's draft.

Ad

Howard joined the Buckeyes for his senior season after playing at Kansas State. He took the team to the 2024 national championship and was named offensive MVP of the game.

Speaking on the "Breakfast Ball" show on Friday, Schlereth didn't hold back when assessing Howard's throwing capabilities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When you're in shorts and a T-shirt, and you can't complete passes at the combine, I tend to get a little bit concerned," Schlereth said. "And when you watch college football, it is so much dink and dunk, it's so much bubble screen, it's so much this, that, and the other. I mean, these throws at the combine were not, like, there was a time where I was watching this going, are you sure you're right-handed? Like, I would like to know what exactly it is you're doing. It was awful."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Howard's combine performance went viral for all the wrong reasons, with British media running headlines, calling it the "worst combine performance of all time." The QB was booed during his passing drill, which he originally blamed on Michigan fans who were still upset over Ohio State winning the national championship.

Will Howard believes he is the "best quarterback in this class."

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Although criticized, Will Howard has faith in his skills.

Ad

"I believe I'm the best quarterback in this class," Howard said on Thursday, via ESPN. "I think there's unbelievable talent. But if you're going to be a competitor, at the end of the day, you have to have that belief in yourself, and I think that's what helps me get through those adverse times."

Ad

Howard lost his starting job at Kansas State a few times before attending Ohio State for his final year. With the Buckeyes, he was the subject of scrutiny, particularly following a loss to Oregon where there were issues with clock control, and a second loss to Michigan.

However, Howard bounced back with a strong four-game run in the College Football Playoff, completing 75.2% of his passes for 1,150 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He ended up getting selected as offensive MVP of Ohio State's 34-23 championship victory over Notre Dame.

Ad

Howard seemingly got through his combine woes, as he reportedly completed 65 of 67 attempts at his Ohio State pro day, two of which were drops by the receivers.

Although not predicted as a first-round pick like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, draft analysts think that Will Howard may be selected in the middle rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles