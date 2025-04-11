3x Super Bowl winner calls out Will Howard as Ohio State star declares himself best QB of 2025 draft

Three-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth expressed concerns about Will Howard's passing skills after he performed at the combine. The critique comes as the QB for Ohio State's national championship-winning team boldly asserted that he's the best QB prospect in this year's draft.
Howard joined the Buckeyes for his senior season after playing at Kansas State. He took the team to the 2024 national championship and was named offensive MVP of the game.
Speaking on the "Breakfast Ball" show on Friday, Schlereth didn't hold back when assessing Howard's throwing capabilities.
"When you're in shorts and a T-shirt, and you can't complete passes at the combine, I tend to get a little bit concerned," Schlereth said. "And when you watch college football, it is so much dink and dunk, it's so much bubble screen, it's so much this, that, and the other. I mean, these throws at the combine were not, like, there was a time where I was watching this going, are you sure you're right-handed? Like, I would like to know what exactly it is you're doing. It was awful."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Howard's combine performance went viral for all the wrong reasons, with British media running headlines, calling it the "worst combine performance of all time." The QB was booed during his passing drill, which he originally blamed on Michigan fans who were still upset over Ohio State winning the national championship.
Will Howard believes he is the "best quarterback in this class."
Although criticized, Will Howard has faith in his skills.
"I believe I'm the best quarterback in this class," Howard said on Thursday, via ESPN. "I think there's unbelievable talent. But if you're going to be a competitor, at the end of the day, you have to have that belief in yourself, and I think that's what helps me get through those adverse times."
Howard lost his starting job at Kansas State a few times before attending Ohio State for his final year. With the Buckeyes, he was the subject of scrutiny, particularly following a loss to Oregon where there were issues with clock control, and a second loss to Michigan.
However, Howard bounced back with a strong four-game run in the College Football Playoff, completing 75.2% of his passes for 1,150 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He ended up getting selected as offensive MVP of Ohio State's 34-23 championship victory over Notre Dame.
Howard seemingly got through his combine woes, as he reportedly completed 65 of 67 attempts at his Ohio State pro day, two of which were drops by the receivers.
Although not predicted as a first-round pick like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, draft analysts think that Will Howard may be selected in the middle rounds.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles