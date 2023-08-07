The Liberty Flames announced the tragic demise of freshman Tajh Boyd. The team announced his death on Twitter. Boyd was just 19 years old and a standout star lineman from Oscar Smith High in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Liberty Flames @LibertyFlames



We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.



: bit.ly/3DIDS6H pic.twitter.com/ehQV0EZHtS It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd.We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.

The school penned a heartfelt message as they announced Tajh Boyd's death.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd. Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come."

CFB fans were distraught upon hearing news of Boyd's demise. Fans across the sports world shared their prayers and condolences to Boyd and his family.

Here are some of the messages from heartbroken fans.

New England Sports Review @nesportreview @LibertyFlames @LibertyFootball @LibertyU Rest in Peace to Tajh Boyd man.



Way to young, prayers to his family and friends.



The whole world is with him.

Many fans sent out their prayers and wishes to the Libery Flames team and coaches.

Bryce Queen @BryceQueen25 @LibertyFlames @LibertyFootball @LibertyU Prayers for his family, the coaches, and his teammates!

Another fan shared their heartbreak about Boyd's untimely passing.

Steel City Creative - Sports Creative @steel_city_crtv praying for his family and friends @LibertyFlames @LibertyFootball @LibertyU younger than mepraying for his family and friends

Tony Martinez @TonyMtz1888 @LibertyFlames @LibertyFootball @LibertyU Our heart goes out to @LibertyFootball, the student body, & his family & friends. As a former alumni president I can say that @NMSUAlumFriends stands with you & supports you. We are all part of one big CUSA family, & share your sorrow. Please accept our deepest condolences.

Boyd's death is the second to rock the CFB within the past week following the death of Drexel University's Terrence Butler. Officials have not released the cause behind Boyd's death yet.

Liberty Flames staff react to the passing of Tajh Boyd

Tajh Boyd with Oscar Smith High School. Image Credits: @coachbone_on Twitter

While Boyd's passing has rocked the entire football world, the impact of his demise will especially be felt by his teammates and the team's staff.

Flames head coach Jamey Chadwell had this to say regarding Boyd's demise:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times."

During his high school career, Boyd helped his school win two consecutive state championships and was recruited as a three-star player. He was highly recruited and received offers from schools like Duke, Virginia Tech, Jackson State and North Carolina A&T, among others, according to his bio on the Liberty Flames website.

Boyd is survived by his mother.