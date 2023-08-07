The Liberty Flames announced the tragic demise of freshman Tajh Boyd. The team announced his death on Twitter. Boyd was just 19 years old and a standout star lineman from Oscar Smith High in Chesapeake, Virginia.
The school penned a heartfelt message as they announced Tajh Boyd's death.
"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd. Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come."
CFB fans were distraught upon hearing news of Boyd's demise. Fans across the sports world shared their prayers and condolences to Boyd and his family.
Here are some of the messages from heartbroken fans.
Many fans sent out their prayers and wishes to the Libery Flames team and coaches.
Another fan shared their heartbreak about Boyd's untimely passing.
Boyd's death is the second to rock the CFB within the past week following the death of Drexel University's Terrence Butler. Officials have not released the cause behind Boyd's death yet.
Liberty Flames staff react to the passing of Tajh Boyd
While Boyd's passing has rocked the entire football world, the impact of his demise will especially be felt by his teammates and the team's staff.
Flames head coach Jamey Chadwell had this to say regarding Boyd's demise:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times."
During his high school career, Boyd helped his school win two consecutive state championships and was recruited as a three-star player. He was highly recruited and received offers from schools like Duke, Virginia Tech, Jackson State and North Carolina A&T, among others, according to his bio on the Liberty Flames website.
Boyd is survived by his mother.