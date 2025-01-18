"Travis Hunter almost ended his career": Fans go wild at potential No. 1 NFL draft pick's TD celly

Star NFL prospect Travis Hunter's risky touchdown celebration at the Polynesian Bowl sent shockwaves through college football fans and NFL scouts alike. The Colorado athlete, serving as an honorary team captain alongside Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, sparked concern during Team Makai's 28-21 victory over Team Mauka on Friday.

The heart-stopping moment came when Hunter attempted a celebratory leap, lost his footing and landed awkwardly on his left leg. The celebration could have jeopardized his potential as the No. 1 NFL draft pick and his multimillion-dollar future.

Watch the moment below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

“Hunter almost ended his career and Dakorien’s… bad look,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“NFL GMs had a heart attack seeing Travis Hunter slide,” a post read.

Expand Tweet

“Travis Got Insane athleticism even on accidents,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“He always doing the f**king most smh wthh,” a fan wrote.

“Travis was one wrong move away from costing himself tens of millions of dollars,” a fan wrote.

“That man needs to sit his bu** down and stay safe until draft day. Don't put your money in jeopardy, Travis,” another wrote.

Despite the scare, college football reporter Greg Biggins highlighted Hunter's dedication to fans, noting on X that the star athlete consistently stays after games to sign autographs and take photos with supporters. Biggins said the two-way star did so at the Polynesian Bowl as well.

Expand Tweet

Travis Hunter’s projected pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Travis Hunter, projected as a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft, faces a crucial decision as Wednesday marked the final declaration day. The dynamic two-way player could transform the New York Giants defense at No. 3 while offering Brian Daboll a versatile offensive weapon.

Though the Giants might explore trading up for Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Hunter presents a compelling alternative as one of the draft's premier talents. His elite cornerback skills would bolster New York's secondary, regardless of who emerges as the franchise's quarterback.

Also Read: "I'll go back to school": Travis Hunter playfully names one offer that could keep him at Colorado for another season

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place