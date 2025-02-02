Travis Hunter drops one-word question as Colorado standout hits weight room before 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is one of the hottest prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The 2024 Heisman winner is projected to be a top-three pick by several draft experts, however, there has been an air of uncertainty on whether NFL teams will allow him to play on both sides of the ball.

With the draft just a few months away, Hunter is working to be in the best shape of his life. In a Saturday Instagram post, the Colorado star shared snippets of his training session in the weight room.

In the photos, Travis Hunter was doing cardio and workout routines, and he accompanied the post with a one-word question:

"Generational?"

During the 2024 season, Travis Hunter played a crucial part in helping the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl game appearance since 2020. He recorded a total of 1,258 yards and 15 TDs receiving on offense and 36 total tackles along with four interceptions as a cornerback.

During Wednesday's episode of his eponymous show, Travis Hunter talked about his preparations for his professional transition to the NFL.

"I manage my own time. I decide what I want to do," Hunter said. "I got free range. I can track what I want to do....I'm a busybody so I need stuff to do. I probably say the best part is having a chef for real. I come in and eat. When I'm hungry, food is always ready." (TS- 9:31 onwards)

CFB analyst makes case for Travis Hunter as WR in the NFL

On Friday's "Rich Eisen Show," analyst Todd McShay talked about how Travis Hunter is one of the best offensive prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. According to him, despite cornerback being his primary position, Hunter is looking better as a wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball:

"Where are we gonna play him? I mean, that's the big question because I look at him right now based off tape, and you would think it would be cornerback," McShay said.

"It's his best spot, he was pitched as a CB coming out of high school and it was all about his CB skills, and he is a dynamic player on that side of the ball. I actually think, that he's a better wide receiver right now."

McShay also stated that if Travis Hunter wants to be a generational talent, then NFL teams will have to find a way to play him on both sides of the ball to make an impact.

"But the tricky part if you're an NFL team-I think you have to play him (Hunter) at the primary position as corner and then put in packages for him on the offensive side.... So if Hunter is truly going to be a generational talent, I think it's going to have to be CB and then putting in a set of play every week to try to get him the ball."

The next big event on Travis Hunter's calendar is the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine which will begin on February 27 at Lucas Oil Field Stadium. This will allow him to prove to scouts that he is an irresistible pick and one of the best players out of college this season.

