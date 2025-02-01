Travis Hunter hilariously turns down Jordan Seaton's expensive request as he opens up about his clothing choices

Colorado star Travis Hunter was recently named an Academic All-American team member on Thursday to complete his historic Heisman-winning season. The NFL-bound star has been spending the offseason before the 2025 NFL Draft giving fans a peek into his life including revealing that he had hired both a chef and a bodyguard due to the notions of fame.

During Thursday's segment of the "Travis Hunter Show," the two-way star had a hilarious conversation with popular Colorado freshman Jordan Seaton about their spending habits (29:00).

"My hobbies? I don't do nothing. I'm as bland as they come bro," Seaton said. "That's what I'm saying. My secret fetish is only just shopping. I don't think I can be outshopped. You don't have to lie to me bro, i saw you buying that $10,000 jacket the other day bro. It's okay, you can wear it again if you don't post the picture. Can you get some Chanel pajamas for me?

"Boy no. My pajamas I get from Marshalls and Target. Or Walmart," Travis Hunter replied.

"They probably don't got my size in clothes, they really need to give me a deal," Seaton said. "The big man section."

Travis Hunter reveals new personal expenses

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has repeatedly stated that he shares a close relationship with Travis Hunter due to his unassuming lifestyle. During Thursday's segment of the "Travis Hunter Show," the Buffs star revealed that he had hired a chef to help make his life easier. He also revealed how he spends his days ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft where he has been tabbed to be one of the top picks.

“I get up and go work out. I’m on land so I’m where I want to be. Got lakes and ponds around me," Hunter said. "Can fish all day if I wanted to, but the weather need to act right first. But it’s been fun you know. I like to chill.

"I’m right where I want to be. 800 acres chilling in the house in the back, nobody can get to me. Got my video games, got my fishing pole, got my girl, got my boys, my family. Yeah, that’s all I need. Living a dream baby.”

During his college career, Hunter revealed that his daily routine usually involved training and playing games on his X-Box and although he has upgraded his lifestyle since he won the Heisman Trophy in December, the two-way star has seemingly continued his unassuming lifestyle.

