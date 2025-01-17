Travis Hunter flaunts dancing skills at Polynesian Bowl practice with Colorado stars

Travis Hunter, Colorado's standout two-way player and Heisman Trophy winner, showcased his versatility in more ways than one during Polynesian Bowl week. On Thursday, Hunter joined the Polynesian Bowl All-Stars at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

Adding another role to his impressive resume, Hunter judged touchdown dance celebrations during the bowl’s practice session, as highlighted in a video posted on X.

Among the participants, Ohio State signee Epi Sitanilei stole the spotlight with a dynamic performance, flipping his way through the end zone.

Hunter’s involvement wasn’t limited to football or dance judging. He spent time with children at Shriners Hospital, as shared in an Instagram post by the Polynesian Bowl. The photo showed Hunter, dressed in a black T-shirt and glasses with his signature dreadlocks, holding a smiling child and a teddy bear featuring the Shriners Hospitals for Children logo.

The second day of the Polynesian Bowl brought more excitement as practices shifted to the North Shore at Kahuku High School. Special guests included former Notre Dame star Manti Te’o, adding a touch of inspiration to the preparations for Friday night’s game.

Hunter, who also holds the title of 2022 Polynesian Bowl MVP, continues to make a lasting impact, whether it’s through his athleticism, community outreach, or infectious enthusiasm for the game and its culture.

Travis Hunter reacts to Miami QB Carson Beck’s $10 million NIL earnings

Miami’s new quarterback, Carson Beck, reportedly raked in nearly $10 million through NIL deals over the past year, including $4 million expected from the Hurricanes. This jaw-dropping figure caught the attention of Colorado’s star player, Travis Hunter.

On "The Travis Hunter Show," Hunter shared his thoughts about Beck’s earnings.

“How do you get $10 million? Where’s my $10 million? How are people getting this much money, bro? Hold up, let me go test this out,” Hunter said. “Let me go back. I’m going back to college. Let me see if I can get $100 million. Let me go see if I can win another Heisman because $10 million, I ain’t make that in college. Let me go hit the portal.”

Hunter’s comments brought humor to the NIL landscape’s staggering growth available to college athletes.

Also read: "I'll go back to school": Travis Hunter reveals one offer that could keep him at Colorado for another season

Where could Travis Hunter go in the NFL draft?

As the NFL draft approaches, Travis Hunter’s name is generating buzz. The New England Patriots, sitting at No. 4, could make a bold move and select the dynamic cornerback and wide receiver. Jacksonville, with the fifth pick, might also consider adding Hunter’s versatility to their roster.

Whether it’s the Patriots, Jaguars, or another team, his NFL future looks bright.

