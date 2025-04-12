Travis Hunter hits iconic backflip celly with Coach Prime themed music at Banana baseball showdown 

Two-way star Travis Hunter recently took a break from his NFL draft preparations. Last season, he helped Coach Prime's Colorado to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. Hunter solidified himself as the best football player of the season by winning the Heisman trophy. He is now projected as a top-three pick in this year's draft.

On Friday, Hunter made his way to Bananaland for a fun day of baseball. He threw the first pitch in a showdown between the Savannah Bananas and Party Animal. This pitch from the 2024 Heisman winner counted. Hunter then joined in on the celebrations when the Bananas scored a point.

The Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star showed off his dance moves during the celebrations. He danced to the tunes of Deion Sanders' theme music while hitting the Heisman pose with the players. Hunter ended the celebration by showcasing his agility and athleticism while doing a flawless backflip.

Hunter has become a household name after a successful Heisman-winning 2024 campaign with the Buffs. Despite being a five-star prospect out of high school, he chose to join an HBCU team because "Coach Prime" was the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers.

Hunter's trust and confidence in Coach Prime's guidance proved to be an important factor in his success as a football player. However, there is an air of uncertainty about whether he should continue playing on both sides of the ball professionally. Despite the doubts, Hunter has faith in his talent and expects to make waves playing both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL.

Travis Hunter signs new exclusive deal with Panini America

The 2025 NFL draft is just a few days away. Despite this, Hunter managed to secure an exclusive deal with Panini America, a sports and entertainment collectibles company.

On Monday, Travis Hunter shared a post on Instagram talking about this new partnership. The Colorado star, who has an NIL value of $5.2 million, per On3, will now be featured across various products and marketing campaigns from Panini America.

"Excited to announce I have signed an exclusive autograph trading card deal with @paniniamerica! As a kid I dreamed of having my own trading card and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have coming soon with Panini!" Hunter wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.

Apart from this, Travis Hunter also agreed to a new partnership with apparel brand American Eagle. He also has brand deals with other brands like Michael Strahan, SoHoodie and NXTRND, to name a few.

