Travis Hunter gets 100% real on challenges of playing WR/CB ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy after a stellar season where he played as a cornerback and wide receiver and thrived in both positions.
Despite showcasing the skill and endurance to play almost every snap on offense and defense with incredible consistency, analysts and scouts doubt that the team picking him in the 2025 NFL draft would allow him to play both roles.
During an interview with Sirius XM Radio, host Bryce Murphy asked the young star which position he envisions sticking to in the long run. Hunter responded that he doesn't plan on compromising and wants to play as a defensive back and a wide receiver.
When Murphy asked how he intended to study the defensive and offensive game plan and attend every meeting, he responded:
"Well, we kind of got 24 hours in a day, we probably sleep for about eight of those, we probably got 16 more. All of them dedicated to football."
Travis Hunter, a projected top-three pick in the draft, has made it clear to his suitors that he won't be content sticking to one position.
