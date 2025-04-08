Travis Hunter gets 100% real on challenges of playing WR/CB ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy after a stellar season where he played as a cornerback and wide receiver and thrived in both positions.

Ad

Despite showcasing the skill and endurance to play almost every snap on offense and defense with incredible consistency, analysts and scouts doubt that the team picking him in the 2025 NFL draft would allow him to play both roles.

During an interview with Sirius XM Radio, host Bryce Murphy asked the young star which position he envisions sticking to in the long run. Hunter responded that he doesn't plan on compromising and wants to play as a defensive back and a wide receiver.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Murphy asked how he intended to study the defensive and offensive game plan and attend every meeting, he responded:

"Well, we kind of got 24 hours in a day, we probably sleep for about eight of those, we probably got 16 more. All of them dedicated to football."

Expand Tweet

Travis Hunter, a projected top-three pick in the draft, has made it clear to his suitors that he won't be content sticking to one position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Param Nagda Param Nagda is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with an MSc. in Sports Management and Business Analytics and over four years of experience in the field. Having been a sports fan all his life, pivoting to writing about it was a natural transition.



Param does not have a favorite NFL team as such and finds this to be an aid in writing from a completely objective perspective.



That doesn't detract from his love for the sport and Param's favorite Super Bowl was between the Patriots and Seahawks in early 2015. Tom Brady and the Patriots mounting a fourth-quarter comeback and Russell Wilson throwing the game-deciding pick right at the end is arguably the greatest Super Bowl moment ever.



When not writing about the NFL, Param supports a number of teams in many sports and enjoys fantasy football. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place