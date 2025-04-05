Travis Hunter issues hilarious warning to Roger Goodell while uncertainty looms around his playing position in NFL

Travis Hunter continues his preparations for the upcoming NFL draft. The 2024 Heisman winner turned heads with his performance at Colorado's Pro Day. Hunter is looking to continue playing both sides of the ball at the professional level, just like he did in college.
The Colorado Buffaloes, hosting their Pro Day on April 4, talked about his NFL draft projections.
"At the draft, when your name is called and your card is turned in, and the commissioner (Roger Goodell) says your name and assigns a position to it, what position do you want the commissioner say when he says Travis Hunter," the interviewer asked.
Hunter replied by doubling down on his wish to be a two-way player in the NFL. He hilariously gave a warning to Goodell that he should name Hunter both as a wide receiver and a cornerback at the upcoming draft.
"He better say wide receiver and DB," Hunter responded. "Nah I need him to say wide receiver and DB."
During the 2024 season, the two-way star helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. Hunter played efficiently both on offense and defense, winning the Heisman award. He's projected as one of the top-three picks in this year's draft.
At the Colorado Pro Day, Hunter didn't have a lot to prove after his incredible three-season collegiate stint. However, he still showcased his route-running skills, making a positive impression on scouts at Boulder.
Former NFL star shares unfiltered take on Travis Hunter's chances of being a two-way star in the league
There's a debate going on about Hunter playing both sides of the ball in the NFL. Experts and analysts believe that he has the talent to do so. Others, though, fear that it might affect the Colorado star's career in the long run due to exhaustion and fatigue.
On Monday, former NFL star Manti Te'o shared his thoughts on Travis Hunter being a two-way star in the league.
"I saw the fact that there's a lot of narrative, and there's a lot of talk of Travis Hunter's ability to play both sides. And we know that, however, this is the NFL. There are masters at their craft at each position. So, it reminds me of the quote that says, jack of all trades, master of none. You're not going to find that in the NFL."
Manti Te'o added that Hunter has the best chances to succeed both ways if he's drafted by Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots. He believes that Vrabel could help polish Hunter in one position before developing him into a two-way star.
