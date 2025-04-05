Travis Hunter issues hilarious warning to Roger Goodell while uncertainty looms around his playing position in NFL

Travis Hunter continues his preparations for the upcoming NFL draft. The 2024 Heisman winner turned heads with his performance at Colorado's Pro Day. Hunter is looking to continue playing both sides of the ball at the professional level, just like he did in college.

Ad

The Colorado Buffaloes, hosting their Pro Day on April 4, talked about his NFL draft projections.

"At the draft, when your name is called and your card is turned in, and the commissioner (Roger Goodell) says your name and assigns a position to it, what position do you want the commissioner say when he says Travis Hunter," the interviewer asked.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hunter replied by doubling down on his wish to be a two-way player in the NFL. He hilariously gave a warning to Goodell that he should name Hunter both as a wide receiver and a cornerback at the upcoming draft.

"He better say wide receiver and DB," Hunter responded. "Nah I need him to say wide receiver and DB."

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the 2024 season, the two-way star helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. Hunter played efficiently both on offense and defense, winning the Heisman award. He's projected as one of the top-three picks in this year's draft.

At the Colorado Pro Day, Hunter didn't have a lot to prove after his incredible three-season collegiate stint. However, he still showcased his route-running skills, making a positive impression on scouts at Boulder.

Ad

Former NFL star shares unfiltered take on Travis Hunter's chances of being a two-way star in the league

There's a debate going on about Hunter playing both sides of the ball in the NFL. Experts and analysts believe that he has the talent to do so. Others, though, fear that it might affect the Colorado star's career in the long run due to exhaustion and fatigue.

Ad

On Monday, former NFL star Manti Te'o shared his thoughts on Travis Hunter being a two-way star in the league.

"I saw the fact that there's a lot of narrative, and there's a lot of talk of Travis Hunter's ability to play both sides. And we know that, however, this is the NFL. There are masters at their craft at each position. So, it reminds me of the quote that says, jack of all trades, master of none. You're not going to find that in the NFL."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Manti Te'o added that Hunter has the best chances to succeed both ways if he's drafted by Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots. He believes that Vrabel could help polish Hunter in one position before developing him into a two-way star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.