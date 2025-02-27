Travis Hunter makes his thoughts clear on whether Shedeur Sanders is the best QB in the 2025 NFL draft class

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have separated themselves from other quarterbacks in the NFL draft, but Travis Hunter has little doubt his teammate at Colorado is the best signal caller available.

At the scouting combine, Hunter was asked point blank how confident he was about Sanders being the best quarterback in the draft. The Heisman Trophy winner gave a short and clear answer.

“I’m very confident. I believe he’s definitely the best quarterback in this Draft,” Hunter said.

Hunter and Sanders have been teammates since 2022, when the defensive back/wide receiver arrived at Jackson State. Shedeur Sanders arrived a year earlier at the HBCU. They both transferred to Colorado when Coach Prime was hired to become the Buffaloes' coach.

Like both top quarterbacks, Travis Hunter is also expected to go at the top of the draft. Hunter’s usage in the NFL is still unknown. He used to play both cornerback and wide receiver with the Buffaloes, and teams are reportedly torn on where he would play primarily.

Travis Hunter was expected to work as a cornerback in the scouting combine while doing some wide receiver drills as well. However, it was reported on Thursday that he won't work out at all in Indianapolis. Whichever position he ultimately decides to play, Hunter is considered among the top players in both cases.

As for Shedeur Sanders, he passed for 14,327 yards, 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in four years at Jackson State and Colorado.

Cam Ward finished his five-year college career with 18,187 yards, 158 scores and 37 interceptions. The former Miami quarterback is considered the top draft pick in most mock drafts at this point.

Travis Hunter wants to play both ways in NFL

While he is listed as a wide receiver in the combine, there is still no certainty where Hunter will play in the NFL. While the Heisman winner acknowledged he’s had some meetings as a receiver and others as a defensive back, he also said he intends to be a two-way player at the pros.

"They say, 'Nobody has ever done it the way I do it.' I tell them, 'I'm just different,'" Hunter said.

Hunter played both ways at Colorado in 2024. He racked up 713 plays on offense and 748 snaps on defense. He finished the year with 96 receptions, 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense as well as 36 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a defensive back.

Defensive backs will work out on Friday at the scouting combine, while wide receivers will take the field on Saturday.

