Travis Hunter's brother Trayvis flexes insane catching skills with perfect TDs in spring showdown

Football talent seemingly runs in the Hunter family. While Travis Hunter was selected No. 2 in the 2025 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, his younger brother, Trayvis, is starting to draw attention on the high school scene.

Ad

Trayvis, a wide receiver at Effingham County High School in Georgia, had a standout performance in his team’s spring football game on Friday. He caught three close touchdowns, even though he’s 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trayvis is rated as a three-star recruit and is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver in the country and No. 50 in Georgia for the class of 2027.

Last season as a sophomore, Trayvis caught 36 passes for 496 yards and six touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. His best game came against Greenbrier High, where he had 159 yards and two scores.

Trayvis has scholarship offers from Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Tennessee State and Jackson State - the school where his brother Travis first committed. So far, Colorado (where Travis Hunter made a name) hasn’t offered, but it is a huge possibility that the Buffaloes will seek the younger Hunter.

Ad

Travis Hunter on his brother Trayvis Hunter’s potential

In March, Trayvis took part in the OT7 Football League, a 7-on-7 tournament that features some of the best high school talents in the country. Playing for team C1N, Trayvis scored a touchdown and caught an extra point in a 32-23 win over Fleaux during the opening weekend in Dallas.

After the game, Travis Hunter spoke about Trayvis on his show.

Ad

"I just want him to grow,” Travis said. “It's about to be his junior year of high school, so he got time to grow. But I want him to grow each year, dominate. I want him to dominate each year, be a better player and be able to be coachable to understand the game more. I want him to continue to grow."

Ad

Travis has always been behind Trayvis which was evident in his shoutout during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech in December.

"My brother, where you at, Trayvis?" Travis said. "That's my dawg, man. You know I do this for you, bro. We've been doing this for a long time. You was always next to me, even at times I ain't want to take you, my mama made me take you. But I'm doing this for you, bro. I'm doing this for all my siblings, man. I thank y'all for looking up to me."

Ad

And just like his older brother in the NFL, Trayvis wears the No. 12 jersey in high school.

Also Read: Travis Hunter's brother Trayvis opens up on his sideline chat with Colorado standout at OT7 showdown

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More