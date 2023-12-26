Travis Hunter’s girlfriend Leanna showed the fans his caring side. She took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of the Colorado Buffaloes two-way star with a cute baby. While at it, she also gave him a new nickname.

Hunter has had a decent season after following head coach Deion Sanders to Colorado. But he couldn't take his team far this season as the Buffaloes fell off a cliff after a bright start. Now, he is enjoying the festive season with his girlfriend, getting ready for a future role as a family man.

Here is the adorable snap of Buffaloes star Travis Hunter shared by his girlfriend Leanna:

“Daddy Travis,” Leanna wrote in her Instagram story.

Credit: Leanna IG

Leanna regularly shares updates about her personal life with Hunter. Recently, she shared a snap of a meal that she gave the star football player after he allegedly made her mad. But her most recent update suggests that he has more than made up for whatever mistake he made at that time.

The couple has been together since their high school days and started a YouTube channel together last year. On their channel, both of them opened up about many aspects of their relationship, including their future plans. But at the moment, Travis Hunter might already be thinking about ways he can build upon his 2023 season and take Colorado to new heights before stepping up to the NFL stage.

Travis Hunter: A bright spot in a disappointing Colorado season

Travis Hunter was one of the most sought after college football prospects who had offers from big Power 5 giants. But he chose to start his career under Deion Sanders at Jackson State in 2022. A season later, he followed Coach Prime to join the Colorado Buffaloes.

Hunter was a bright spot for the Buffaloes this season on both sides of the ball. As a cornerback, he registered 23 solo tackles this season and assisted in eight others. He also defended five passes while intercepting three. As a wide receiver, the 20-year-old recorded 57 passes for 721 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

His efforts didn't bear the fruits he would have expected though as the Buffaloes lost eight of their 12 games this season.

