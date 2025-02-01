Travis Hunter’s mom hypes up younger son Trayvis as he gets offer from another University

Travis Hunter had a historic season in college football with the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, his brother Trayvis Hunter will look to continue the family legacy in a couple of years, as the former Heisman Trophy winner heads to the NFL.

The younger Hunter received an offer from Georgia Southern, and his mother, Ferrante Edmunds, was sure to hype it up by posting a couple of stories on her Instagram story.

“Here’s another offer for @_tray.4 Let’s Goooo,” Ferrante Edmunds wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trayvis Hunter received an offer from Georgia Southern. Source: Instagram/@justicesforall

Trayvis Hunter is a class of 2027 wide receiver from Springfield, Georgia, and currently plays at Effingham County High School.

Trending

Apart from Georgia Southern, Trayvis Hunter is reported to have received offers from Jackson State and Tennessee State. According to 247 Sports, he also took an unofficial visit to Florida State in November.

Tennessee State is led by former Ohio State and Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George, while Travis played at Jackson State before following Coach Prime to Boulder for his last two years of college football.

Trayvis Hunter finished the 2024 season with 496 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine games, according to MaxPreps.

Travis Hunter adds an academic accolade to his collection

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter earned another award this week. This time, however, it had to do with his performance in the classroom, as he was named Academic All-American.

He is only the second Colorado football player and third student-athlete to achieve the feat. Offensive lineman Jim Hansen was the first Buffalo to do it, in 1992. Hannah Abrahamson from the ski team got the award last year.

Travis Hunter also became only the third Heisman Trophy winner to be named Academic All-American in that same season. Danny Wuerffel (1996) and Tim Tebow (2008) were the first ones to do it.

On the football field, the Colorado defensive back also won the Bednarik, Maxwell, Biletnikoff, Hornung and Walter Camp Awards. He was also named AP Player of the Year.

Hunter finished the season with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, he had 32 tackles, one of them for loss, four interceptions, 11 passes defended and a forced fumble for a 9-4 Colorado team that made it to the Alamo Bowl.

Travis Hunter is expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. While quarterbacks are usually selected in the top spots, draft analysts suggest Hunter could be the first non-quarterback selected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback