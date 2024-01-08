"Travis will be lucky to be drafted": Jordan Travis' draft declaration has new breakthrough as FSU QB gets Deiric Jackson for NFL representation

Jordan Travis' draft declaration has been one of the talking points lately in the college football world. The quarterback had a brilliant 2023 season with Florida State, leading them to an undefeated regular season. His injury was said to be responsible for Florida State missing the College Football Playoff.

Ahead of the NFL draft, Travis has signed with popular agent Deiric Jackson. An NFLPA-certified agent and the owner and CEO of Legacy Sports Advisor, Jackson represents a host of NFL players, including Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Jordan Travis' agreement with agent Deiric Jackson and Legacy Sports Advisor undoubtedly marks a big step for the quarterback's professional future. However, there are a lot of mixed reactions to the quarterback's standing ahead of the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Let's examine some of the online reactions.

Where will Michigan's J.J. McCarthy land? Fire up our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jordan Travis' draft projection

Jordan Travis has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the last couple of seasons in college football. His progression has played a role in Florida State's resurgence as a program. The Seminoles (13-1) ended the 2023 season with the Atlantic Coast Conference title.

Without a doubt, Travis became a better player in the backfield during 2023. He demonstrated an exceptional ability to improvise, creating plays under pressure with composure and vision. He also showed effectiveness even though he was operating behind an average offensive line.

Considering the amount of quarterback talents in the upcoming draft, Travis should find it difficult to be selected in the early rounds. His age and size are also expected to impact his draft stock as teams will be looking to draft a more reliable prospect as a franchise quarterback.

In all likelihood, Travis is expected to be a Day 3 pick during the draft event in April. Many draft experts have projected him to be a fifth- or sixth-round selection.

Jordan Travis' college football career

Jordan Travis started his college football career with Louisville in 2018. He appeared in only three games for the Cardinals before transferring to Florida State ahead of the 2019 season. He started as a backup in Tallahassee before securing the starting job.

Travis played six seasons in college football, spending the last five with the Seminoles. He appeared in 49 games, including 39 starts, and recorded 8,693 passing yards and 66 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,934 yards and 31 touchdowns, showcasing his brilliance on the ground.

Steelers or Ravens defense in Week 18? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for weekly projections