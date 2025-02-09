“Tremendous pickup”: CFB fans react as Marcus Freeman brings on PSU’s Ja’Juan Seider as a RB coach

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has picked up a new member for his coaching staff. On Sunday, it was reported that Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider will make the move to South Bend to take up the same role with the Fighting Irish.

Here is how college football fans responded to the news on social media.

These fans think that this move is good for Seider and Notre Dame.

"Major upgrade for Seider," another fan wrote.

"They need someone who can maximize the talent in their RB room. Seider fits that bill," a third fan posted.

These fans think that Penn State has lost a talented coach with his move to Notre Dame.

"This is a major loss for PSU, but Singleton & Allen are both superb enough athletes that they will shine regardless of coach/system," this fan responded.

"I get it and wish him well. He has run the course at Penn State and sees whatever is ahead for him. Maybe more at ND with the assistant OC title," another fan wrote.

Finally, this fan said that Seider is making the wrong move, and should remain with the Nittany Lions to have a chance at winning a national championship:

"Why would he want to leave for a lateral job when he has a much better chance of Natty with Penn STate this year. Especially when he spent the last 3 years developing Singleton and Allen and not to coach them in their final year with Heisman potential."

Ja'Juan Seider and his contribution to the Penn State Nittany Lions

Ja'Juan Seider has been with the Penn State Nittany Lions since the 2018 season. During his time in Happy Valley, he has developed numerous talented running backs.

In his first few years, he worked with Miles Sanders, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round and now plays for the Carolina Panthers.

However, Seider's most important contribution to the Penn State program was the recruitment and working with the talented pairing of Kaytron Allen and Nicolas Singleton. The two players have been among college football's best running backs, and alongside quarterback Drew Allar, have provided a solid offensive core for the Nittany Lions.

All three are going to come back for the 2025 season. However, if the reports are right, Seider, a running back at West Virginia in the 1990s, will not be with them.

