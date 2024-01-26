"Tried our best to retain him": Michigan president Santa Ono discloses the efforts made to keep Jim Harbaugh at Ann Arbor

After nine seasons, Jim Harbaugh's tenure as Michigan coach came to an end on Wednesday. The coach will return to the NFL after agreeing to a deal with the LA Chargers, culminating months of uncertainty concerning his future.

However, the Wolverines did not give in without a fight. In a statement following Harbaugh's exit, University of Michigan president Santa Ono disclosed that the program did all it could to keep the coach at Ann Arbor before his eventual departure.

“We have been in talks with Jim Harbaugh for the last several weeks and have tried our best to retain him as our football coach," Ono said. "Jim called me today and let me know that he has made the difficult decision to leave Michigan and join the LA Chargers in pursuit of his NFL dreams.”

Sad day in Ann Arbor as Jim Harbaugh departs

While the exit of Jim Harbaugh has appeared almost inevitable in the last couple of months, the coach's eventual move to the pro league hasn’t gone well with fans in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh has become an admirable figure among fans, and the change in coaching dynamics has disappointed them.

Santa Ono couldn't hide this fact in his statement on Thursday. The president mentioned how Harbaugh transformed the program into a contender in the last couple of years, winning the national title and ensuring the Wolverines remain college football's all-time winningest team.

“For the fans, the players, and for me personally, we are sad to hear of Jim’s departure," Ono said. "His drive and ambition turned our program around, delivered our first national championship in a quarter century and maintained Michigan as the all-time winningest team in the history of college football.”

Santa Ono will be cheering for Jim Harbaugh in the NFL

Jim Harbaugh’s exit is undoubtedly painful for Ono, but the U-M president respects the coach’s decision.

“I thank Jim for all he has done for the University of Michigan and respect his decision," Ono said. "He has been an extraordinary leader and a friend. I will be cheering for Jim as he embarks on this next adventure.”

After winning college football's grand prize, Harbaugh returns to the NFL to make another bid at the Super Bowl. He once reached the championship game with the San Francisco 49ers but lost to his brother John Harbaugh-led Baltimore Ravens.