Trojans QB Caleb Williams surprises fans at an LA concert alongside popular DJ Zack Bia

Caleb Williams is ruling the hyp-o-meter, and this is before the 2023 season has even begun. The USC's quarterback stunned the fans as he made an appearance on an unexpected stage.

Reportedly, Caleb Williams shared the stage with rapper Drake, sending shockwaves amongst the fans. All eyes were on him at The KIA Forum in Inglewood, which was hosting the "It's Alla Blur" Tour.

Caleb Williams is riding the wave

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Williams was accompanied by the DJ and music producer Zack Bia. Zack, also a former student from USC, brought the USC Trojans Heisman football star up to his DJ Booth.

Expand Tweet

The tour was graced by Drake and 21 Savage, collaborating on their album called "Her Loss." Whilst the show was obviously electrifying, Zack was seen sporting William's jersey.

Expand Tweet

Caleb Williams was cordially greeted by Zach as the fans went bananas. Social media was abuzz with discussions on his latest star turn.

Captivating Moments that Stole the Show at 'It's All a Blur

A Glimpse from the LA Concert

The duo of Zack Bia and Williams might have stolen the limelight for themselves, but the show was a stunner as well. Drake, with his ever-enthusiastic presence, lit up the night. He was spotted handing over a Pink Birkin Bag stage-side.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Williams is making the right noises off the field, but he will have to back it up with on-field performances this season. Fans are quite unforgiving, as he is already aware!