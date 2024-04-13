“Truly feel like I am prepared”: Former South Carolina star Spencer Rattler opens up about handling spotlight ahead of NFL draft 2024

Spencer Rattler is one of the quarterbacks to look at going into the 2024 NFL Draft coming up in three weeks. Although there are more sought-after signal callers in this year's draft class, he brings a lot of experience to the table. In a video shared by Equity Sports on Instagram, he opened up about his preparations for the big league.

Rattler had a long college football career starting off strong with the Oklahoma Sooners. After hitting a rough patch, he switched to the South Carolina Gamecocks and proved himself.

Here is what the former South Carolina Gamecocks QB had to say about handling the spotlight ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

“Yeah you know the last six-seven years, I have been blessed to be in that light. It has me ready for the next level. I truly feel like I am prepared and excited for the jump,” he said in the Fox NFL podcast.

He revealed that the main goal for him is to control what he can. He also added that he would be blessed to be picked in any situation and would like to give his 100% to accomplish his goals.

The draft will begin on April 25th in Detroit, Michigan. It will be interesting to see where Rattler ends up in such a competitive year for his position.

Spencer Rattler's favorite college football season

Back in February, Rattler was making waves. He had just come out of the Senior Bowl as its MVP and that helped his draft stock a bit. During an interview at that time, he revealed his favorite college football season.

No surprise here as he named the 2022 season as his favorite.

“Definitely the 2022 season, that Tennessee win and then beating Clemson the next week. It was special,” Rattler told Andy Staples of On3 Sports.

Rattler said that he believed that the Gamecocks had one of the best rosters in the country. Before those big wins that made the season special, South Carolina had fallen heavily to the Florida Gators just before they were due to play Tennessee that season.

Will the QB have a successful career in the NFL? Sound off in the comments section below.

