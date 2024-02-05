Spencer Rattler has made waves ahead of the NFL Draft by clinching the Senior Bowl MVP. He had a perfect outing in Mobile, Alabama but his team fell short of the win. Still, his draft stock certainly rose after a dominant performance, not only in the game but in the week leading up to it.

Before the draft madness begins, Rattler opens up about his college career in an interview with On3. He named his favorite college football season that he was a part of.

“Definitely the 2022 season, that Tennessee win and then beating Clemson the next week. It was special,” Rattler told Andy Staples of On3 Sports.

When asked what helped the Gamecocks achieve such massive results in back-to-back weeks at the time, the quarterback said the team began playing to their strengths. According to Rattler, South Carolina had a lot of weapons and perhaps the strongest roster in the country; they simply needed to start deploying them effectively.

“Starting that Tennessee week, we got the ball in our playmakers’ hands, pushed the ball down the field and just had fun,” the NFL-bound QB said.

The Gamecocks won two back-to-back games after a blowout loss to the Florida Gators in the previous week. That certainly had to feel special.

Spencer Rattler: The two special games and beyond

Week 12 and Week 13 were certainly special for Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks in the 2022 season. They were 6-4 overall, coming off a 38-6 blowout loss to the Gators.

The Tennessee Volunteers wouldn't have expected that they would be hit so hard but that is exactly what happened. Rattler threw six touchdown passes as the Gamecocks won 63-38 against a much superior team that was on the cusp of a playoff berth.

Next week, they edged out the Clemson Tigers 31-30, despite the QB throwing two picks in the game. The Gamecocks might have lost against Notre Dame but they announced themselves.

In 2023, the squad fell to 5-7 overall and missed the playoffs outright. Rattler then competed in the Senior Bowl, winning MVP in the game against the National team.

How high do you think Rattler will go in the 2024 NFL Draft? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

