Senior bowl stats 2024: How did top NFL draft prospects perform during All-star game

The 75th edition of the Senior Bowl is over. Some of the elite CFB talents faced off ahead of the 2024 NFL draft in April to give scouts and NFL teams a better look.

This year's All-Star Bowl game had its own set of unexpected outcomes and top-prospect performances. So how did the top NFL draft prospects play during the All-Star game on Saturday?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who won the Senior Bowl game 2024?

This year's All-Star game saw the National team led by New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and the American team led by the Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams.

Ulbrich's National team won 16-7 against the American team at the Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday.

Senior Bowl stats 2024

Spencer Rattler Senior Bowl stats 2024

The former South Carolina QB put up an impressive performance during the practice week and earned approval from both players and scouts. He was named the player of the week for his amazing drill work and also put up a spectacle on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Rattler played just two series for the American team but completed all four of the passes he attempted.

He also helped his team take an early lead with a TD pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on the first drive. That led to him earning the MVP honors in the Senior Bowl.

Bo Nix Senior Bowl stats 2024

Another QB who had a decent game despite a shaky practice is former Oregon QB Bo Nix.

He had an impressive final campaign with the Ducks and is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 Draft. However, there are doubts relating to his draft stock after his shocking misses during practice of the bowl game.

Expand Tweet

Even Nix just played two series before handing the reins to Sam Hartman. But he made a case of himself and redeemed himself. Nix completed four of five passes attempted and also secured a touchdown pass to help the National team secure victory.

Ladd McConkey Senior Bowl stats 2024

Former Georgia WR Ladd McConkey is another name who's expected to be a top draft prospect this year. He enjoyed success under Georgia coach Kirby Smart and is expected to be an exceptional talent in the NFL under the right playstyle.

Expand Tweet

McConkey was named as the top WR in the all-star game, which is another statement about his incredible skills and playmaking abilities. McConkey has another chance to show off his skills in the NFL Combine this year.

Read More: Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel’s GF shares adorable snap during CFB offseason - “My pink drink boy”